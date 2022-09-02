Global site navigation

Viral Video Shows Man Randomly Giving Strangers Cars at a Bus Stop
Viral Video Shows Man Randomly Giving Strangers Cars at a Bus Stop

by  Sean Parker
  • YouTube channel ThatWasEpic makes a viral video of the host Juan Gonzalez giving away cars to people waiting at a bus stop
  • The strangers are shocked when Gonzalez confronts them and asks them if they want a car
  • Not only do the people walk away with a free car but also $2 000 in cash to spend on fuel

Youtuber Juan Gonzalez offered strangers a free car and $2 000 at a bus stop.

Juan Gonzalez
A stranger is handed the keys to a free car by YouTuber Juan Gonzalez. Image: Facebook
Source: Facebook

Gonzalez is known for creating viral moments on his channel ThatWasEpic, and in his latest stunt, the 27-year-old Mexican YouTuber chats to strangers at the bus stops before offering them the keys to a car.

According to the video, not only does he hand keys over but also $2 000 in cash for fuel and anything else they might need.

SA trolley rider has Mzansi laughing at daredevil antics screeching down steep road

Watch the clip below and be amazed at the strangers' reactions to them receiving a free car and $2 000 in cash.

The reactions from viewers are heartwarming; we've listed some below:

Cleopatra Nefertiti said:

"God bless your kindness. Need more people like you in this world!"

Henry Collazo said:

"God bless the gentleman that gave that gentleman at the bus stop a car there are kind people in the world God bless."

Patti Sampson said:

"You do such cool things to help people!"

Hector Ortiz said:

"I wish it was me I was in a car accident two years ago really miss that Toyota Corolla."

John Washington said:

"I love your videos man! I also love how awkward you are when you give stuff away. It's so wholesome."

Beautiful SA woman thanks God for the will to buy a new whip

Hustling honest man overwhelmed by kindness received from immense supporters in Mzansi “I owe you coffee”

Briefly News reported that a South African woman received praise on social media after showing off a new whip she had purchased.

Mateboho Marayi posed in front of her new Audi A4 sedan and looked cool in dark sunglasses and a big red ribbon on the silver whip.

The A4 is the brand's luxury sedan powered by turbocharged engines and turbodiesel motors.

It is priced from R708 800, and the entry-level 35 TFSI model is powered by a 1.4-litre turbo motor with 110kW and 270Nm mated to a seven-speed transmission and has a top speed of 225km/h.

South Africans responded and offered their congratulations to the young woman.

Source: Briefly News

