A South African woman celebrated purchasing a new whip and showed it off on social media

Mateboho Marayi looked glamorous posing in front of the German sedan wearing dark sunglasses

Many South Africans congratulated Marayi on her purchase, and one even offered to want to marry her

A South African woman received praise on social media after showing off a new whip she had purchased.

Mateboho Marayi showed off her new whip, an Audi A4, on social media. Image: Twitter

Source: UGC

Mateboho Marayi posed in front of her new Audi A4 sedan and looked cool in dark sunglasses and a big red ribbon on the silver whip.

According to Audi, the A4 is the brand's luxury sedan powered by turbocharged engines and turbodiesel motors.

It is priced from R708 800, and the entry-level 35 TFSI model is powered by a 1.4-litre turbo motor with 110kW and 270Nm mated to a seven-speed transmission and has a top speed of 225km/h.

South Africans responded and offered their congratulations to the young woman; here are some of the best comments:

@mak_mammi said:

"For me and my sister to buy ama 4 rings."

@AfriTumic said:

"Congratulations sweetheart."

@atuhighray said:

"Things I'm tryna do for myself."

@sgqha said:

"Congratulations Mateboho."

@_YamkelaJiba said:

"Umoya uphepheza apho uthanda khona for real. A big Congratulations to you my love."

@Njabulo_Don97

"Can’t I add the fifth wring ?!! To complete a 5 STAR. Congratulations."

