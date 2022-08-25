It's every kid's dream to receive a car as a gift, and for Mahle Khumalo, it became her reality as she was handed the keys to a black Mini Cooper

The young woman detailed the handover ceremony on social media, and many netizens offered their best wishes to Khumalo

She detailed in a post on social media that her "parents did a thing, biggest surprise ever"

A young woman, Mahle Khumalo, recorded the amazing experience of being surprised with a new Mini Cooper as a gift from her parents.

The Mini Cooper S is one of the coolest first cars to receive as a young person. Image: Instagram

The Instagram post received over 2 000 likes and is a highlight reel of the day Khumalo received the new black whip.

Briefly News spoke exclusively to SMME owner in the fishing industry, Mary-Anne Wakefield, who recalled the moment she received her first car and said:

"It was the best thing ever! I knew I wanted a car as I didn’t want to be driven around and I could finally get to wear I wanted to go without anyone else. I did start driving at 17 and got my license at 18."

According to Mini, the Cooper is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with 100kW and 220Nm mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. The hatchback's top speed is rated at 210km/h, and the Mini is sold with a five-year or 100 00km service plan included in its R469 500 price.

One of the reasons the Mini brand is aimed at a younger demographic is its myriad options to offer buyers unique elements inside and out.

The Genuine Mini kit and John Cooper Works Mini kit offer buyers various accessories, from different bumper colours to interior trim decorated with the Union Jack.

Many of Khumalo's followers left messages on her post; here are some of the best:

@lindelwe.shabangu said:

"Congratulations!!!!"

@pooja.morar said:

"So so happy for you!"

olli33swagalicious said:

"Omg bro congratulations."

@kusa.gulubane

"NO WAYYY!! Congratulations."

@larryenzo_ib said:

"Awesome. Congratulations"

Young woman receives awesome push present - brand new R3 million Range Rover

Briefly News reported a young woman, Nizi Rozay, showed off her new Range Rover after she received the gift of giving birth.

The post went viral on Twitter as many netizens congratulated the woman's gift. The SUV was recently launched in South Africa and is the pinnacle of Land Rover's range.

The Range Rover costs R2 962 332 for the entry-level D350 HSE model and tops out at a whopping R4 500 324 for the P530 SV L.

