A man in need of advice took to the socials in a video to ask the women of Mzansi for help after his bae said she needed R1.5K for her nails

Money can be quite the prickly issue in relationships in general, with many women expecting a 'girlfriend allowance'

The clip has received hilarious responses from the funny woman of Mzansi, who gave their own two cents on the matter

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A viral video shows a stressed gent asking for help after his bae wanted R1 500 for her nails.

A man down on his luck reached out to Mzansi for help after his girlfriend asked for R1.5K for her nails. Images: @nemoniksaid/ TikTok

Source: UGC

The video posted by @nemoniksaid has brought about many responses on TikTok, with many women offering their "assistance" on the matter.

Money in relationships is a thorny topic that a lot of people have varying opinions on. Some believe in the infamous 'girlfriend allowance', while many others oppose it through and through.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The stressed gent's plea for help was well received, with the ladies of Mzansi giving their own hilarious tongue-in-cheek answer to the question. Check out the responses below:

KhethiweTheChosen said:

"Your girlfriend is kind. I think that amount is only half of the cost, I'm assuming she will cover the other half. She's a keeper."

Nombuso Ncube commented:

"R3K short ones, R5K if she wants them long. If she wanna do her feet as well, it’s R7K."

Thando Bev Malinga mentioned:

"When they cost R1 200, it’s just only her toes. If she does hands and feet, it’s about R2 500."

Godelia Aaliyah shared:

"I’m a nail tech. It’s R3 500 for nails and a pedicure ❤️"

The License Influencer said:

"R5 000 if you really love her and R2 500 for regular ones."

Plus size queen commented:

"R3K, she got a good bargain."

Cyril Ramaphosa rocks Bathu sneakers in video, peeps respect the stylish presidential drip: “Dat's wassup”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on President Cyril Ramaphosa, who caused a stir online after a video of him trying on new Bathu shoes started trending.

The brief clip, which was posted by Theo Baloyi, drew a lot of attention from Mzansi peeps on Twitter because of the snazzy shoes the president decided to wear.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News