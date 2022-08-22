Content creator Ziyanda Maziya Mlakalaka showed off a new whip that she paid cash for the German car

Mlakalaka posted a series of pics on Instagram posing in front of her silver Audi A3 sedan

The Cape Town-based stunner says she only pays cash for items, and if she can't pay cash for something, it means she can't afford it

A stunning young woman celebrated on Instagram after buying an Audi A3 Sedan cash.

Cape Town-based content creator Ziyanda Maziya Mlakalaka bought an Audi A3 Sedan cash. Image: Instagram

Source: UGC

Ziyanda Maziya Mlakalaka is a YouTuber and enjoys fashion, according to her Instagram bio.

Mlakalaka said she was proud of herself and maintained that if she couldn't buy the whip cash it meant she couldn't afford the car. She applied that approach to all her purchases.

Mlakalaka said:

"I have 0 debt, I’ve never opened any Accounts, never ever had a loan before or any sort of debt."

According to Audi, the A3 Sedan starts at a price of R605 300 and is powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine with 110kW and 250Nm. The model has a top speed of 227km/h and can reach 100km/h from a standstill in a claimed 8.2 seconds.

The young content creator had a message for herself and said:

"So congratulations to me for believing in me and staying true to myself and not adapting to any pressure of this world."

The responses of her followers are below:

@_inkosazana said:

"Congratulations beautiful!!!"

@_deivan_ said:

"I'm definitely stealing this caption, when my times comes I will write it."

@othha_ said:

"Congratulations sthandwa sam."

@tshepykhitsane said:

"Congratulations beautiful."

@andrebarnes43 said:

"Invest in the flying cars."

