The recent crime statistics in the country have shown a slight rise in murder rates and sexual offences

A new app created by 23 year old Sicelo Mgobhozi to help alleviate the rise in crime got a thumbs-up from experts

Mgobhozi said the app aims to empower citizens and support law enforcement efforts and hopes to address societal challenges

23 year old Sicelo Mgobhozi created an app for SA's most wanted suspects to be easily identified and removed from the streets assisting law enforcement. Images: @Sicelo Mgobhozi

In the last quarter of 2023, South Africa experienced a 2% increase in the murder rate, with nearly 8,000 reported cases, while sexual offences showed a slight decline.

Crime analyst Jean Pier said that, given these recent stats, the police seem to have lost the battle against crime in the country.

"So, we need new methods that will help them while they are on the ground to make their work easier."

Police Minister General Bheki Cele presented these crime statistics, highlighting concerns about the rise in murders, particularly in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and Free State.

During the briefing, Cele said 32 229 suspects were arrested for common assault and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, while 4 882 suspects were arrested for murder and attempted murder:

A new app aims to aid police in capturing criminals

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Sicelo Mgobhozi, a 23-year-old entrepreneur from KwaZulu-Natal, has developed a groundbreaking mobile application to assist law enforcement agencies in apprehending some of South Africa's most dangerous and wanted criminals.

Named "SA Most Wanted Criminals," the app is poised to revolutionise how citizens engage with law enforcement in the fight against crime.

Currently in its developmental phase, the app seeks to provide users with vital information about wanted suspects, including their names, offences, and physical descriptions.

What sets Mgobhozi's creation apart is its unique feature, which allows users to search for suspects based on the crimes they are wanted for. This functionality is lacking on official police websites.

Experts say this could be a game-changer

Pier said this could be a game changer if done right.

"We need new strategies to tackle crime in South Africa. Apart from reliance on the government as citizens, we need new efforts. And it's nice to see that effort coming from young people."

Drawing data directly from the South African Police Service (SAPS) website, Mgobhozi's app reorganises and streamlines the information, making it easily accessible to users.

By simply inputting the type of crime, such as murder or rape, into the app, users can swiftly generate a list of suspects matching their criteria. Additionally, the app provides contact details for the police, enabling users to report sightings or provide information that could lead to arrests.

"I want to increase awareness by sharing the details of wanted suspects through this app. Someone might see the suspects from this app in their community and be able to call the police so that the suspects can be arrested."

Making a positive impact

Mgobhozi's journey to developing this innovative solution was fueled by his desire to make a positive impact while navigating personal challenges.

Having recently completed studies in information technology management at Mancosa College, Mgobhozi found himself unable to graduate due to financial constraints.

Determined to showcase his skills and secure employment opportunities, he created projects to enhance his professional profile.

"I had initially planned to create a CV builder, but one day, as I was trying to search on the police website, I realised you can't, and the website is slow. So, I decided to create this app."

With aspirations of securing employment or an internship, Mgobhozi remains committed to further enhancing the app's capabilities.

By leveraging technology to empower citizens and support law enforcement efforts, he hopes to address societal challenges and advance his career prospects.

SA's rising crime rate sparks rise in gated communities

Briefly News reported that the increase in crime in South Africa has resulted in gated communities mushrooming in Johannesburg townships.

The East Johannesburg township of Thembisa has been described as a haven for criminals, so residents have installed extra security features.

