Police Minister Bheki Cele said 73 of the 109 police officers killed since April 2023 were not at work

While briefing on police takedowns, Cele said during that period, officers shot and killed 150 suspects

Cele added that recent police operations aimed at neutralising threats involved weeks of planning and monitoring targets

Police Minister Bheki Cele said a majority of the SAPS members murdered in the past 11 months weren't at work. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The Police Minister said only 36 of the 109 SAPS members killed over the past 11 months were on duty.

Police Murders

According to Daily Maverick, Bheki Cele revealed that the SAPS arrested 83 suspects in connection with the officers' killings.

Cele, who was briefing the media on the SAPS' takedown operations on 7 April 2024, said that during the period, officers had fatally shot 150 suspects.

SAPS takedown operations

Cele said the police takedowns, such as the one which left five Cash-In-Transit suspects dead in Emalahleni, were not isolated nor coincidental.

“They are as a direct result of reliable and strong intelligence coupled by sharp tactical readiness of police units who are trained to neutralise any threat and protect lives.”

According to the SAPS, the operations involved weeks and, at times, months of planning, surveillance and monitoring of targets.

South Africans react to SAPS takedowns

Many South Africans who reacted to the recent Mariannhill and Emalahleni shootouts, which left numerous suspects dead, applauded the police force's efforts to minimise crime by targeting the alleged perpetrators.

MENE MENE said:

"9+5"

Proudly South African applauded the SAPS:

"This is good news."

maketsem added:

"Now we are talking. Enough of these criminals."

Don't be a fool they're using you commented:

"SAPS is really making me happy."

William Mokone said:

"We keep on getting interesting news this days u yaz."

KZN police gun down nine suspects in shootout

In related Briefly News, nine suspects were shot and killed by police officers in Mariannhill, KwaZulu-Natal, on 3 April 2024.

The suspects were allegedly terrorising residents in the area.

Officials said the group was linked to various crimes, including rape, armed robberies and murder.

