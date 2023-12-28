Two SAPS members were found dead in their house in Tshwane

The members, who were said to be part of the Public Order Police squad, were found with gunshot wounds, and cops cannot tell what happened

South Africans, including those who knew them, commented on what they believed happened

Two South African Police Service officers who were also lovers were found in their homes. The two were found early this week, and South Africans offered theories about what happened.

2 cops found dead in their home

According to Eyewitness News, the officers belonged to the Public Order Policing unit and were stationed at the Rosslyn Police Station. It is not sure how they died, but the police revealed that they are investigating a case of murder and an inquest. They were found with gunshot wounds on them, and the police have no idea what happened or what circumstances led to their sudden deaths.

Mzansi guess how they died

Netizens commenting on @sa_crime’s X, formerly Twitter tweet, shared different reasons as to what may have caused the cop deaths.

Siphosethu said:

“My father told me that no matter how difficult things get in my life, I should never become a cop, and I should never be in a relationship with someone who is a cop.”

Sizakele mavundla wrote:

“Primer residue will tell who pulled the trigger.”

KK claimed to know them.

“These two started dating in college. We used to work out at the Academy gym together. The guy was a counter for his platoon.”

InformationClearinghouseinfo observed:

“Where was the gun found, and where are the bullet wounds? Therein lies your answer. You can try watching ‘The First 48’.”

Lunga Ntombela remarked:

“And that person won’t be found as well. RIP to both servants of the government and the people. We will miss you and your work greatly.”

Power warned:

“Condolences to the families. But we must be honest about how police officers think they are untouchable. These guys tend to cross or scam people and think they can escape it.”

Men sku also claimed to know the couple.

“I used to deliver food for them. A good, humble guy who tips well. I’m gonna miss them.”

Officer killed by gogo in KZN

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a police officer was shot and killed after he shot and killed a man in KwaZulu-Natal.

The officer allegedly made advances to a woman, and she turned him down. He insulted her, and she insulted him back. He jumped out of the car he was in and punched the woman. The lady screamed, and her uncle came out with a knife in his hand.

The cop, thinking he would be stabbed, shot and killed the uncle. The uncle’s mother heard the commotion, and when she saw her son on the ground, she went back inside her house, came back with her gun and shot him. While he fell, he fired a fatal shot that killed the gogo.

