Eskom has suspended load-shedding in Ulundi to help with the funeral arrangements for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Buthelezi, who passed away last week, will be given a state funeral on Saturday, where esteemed guests are expected

South Africans had mixed reactions to the suspension of loadshedding, with some claiming the power cuts are deliberately orchestrated

Eskom announced there would be no loadshedding in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal in honour of Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

ULUNDI - Eskom has temporarily stopped power cuts in Ulundi and neighbouring areas to accommodate the funeral proceedings of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Buthelezi to be buried

The founding president of the (Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and AmaZulu prime minister, who passed away last Saturday, will receive an official category one funeral on Saturday. President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver the eulogy at the ceremony.

Ulundi Stadium prepares for crowds

According to TimeLIVE, Lennox Mabaso, the spokesperson for public works and infrastructure, explained that the department oversees the infrastructure and logistics for state funerals, and the absence of load-shedding will greatly assist with preparations and the execution of the funeral.

However, they have contingency plans in place in collaboration with the province and other stakeholders in case load-shedding occurs.

The funeral is set to occur at Ulundi Stadium, where a substantial turnout of IFP supporters and Zulu regiments is expected.

Citizens believe Eskom is playing SA people

Many people on social media were stunned by Eskom's gesture to suspend loadshedding in Ulundi.

Mabowate Tsela stated:

"If loadshedding could be suspended, then this tells me that we don't have much power crisis."

Emmanuel Nxumalo posted:

"Unsealing of CR17 will end this fake loadshedding for good."

Fazel Hussein commented:

"The citizens of South Africa are been played big-time! Open your eyes and remove those blinkers."

Mbo Cwali added:

"Just like coronavirus being suspended that year neh."

Pakisho Selaocoe wrote:

"You did a wonderful thing Eskom, keep up the good job, the prince deserves a dignified burial."

