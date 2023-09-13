Johannesburg's City Power had to halt its operation of removing illegal electricity connections in the CBD

City Power planned on disconnecting hijacked buildings' electricity in Jeppestown that owe the city millions

South Africans on social media are disappointed the huge crowd of tenants scared the workers away

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

City Power workers removing illegally connected electrical cables. Image: Marco Longari and Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG- City Power in Johannesburg has been forced to discontinue its efforts to remove illegal electricity connections in the CBD due to tenant intimidation.

Unpaid electricity bills

The municipal power company had focused its efforts on four hijacked buildings in Jeppestown, claiming the buildings owed the city almost R20 million in unpaid electricity bills. According to SABCNews, the last recorded payment was made in 2017.

City Power's strategic plan

Isaac Mangena, the spokesperson for City Power, has indicated that they plan to resume their operation in the coming weeks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mangena said they have identified several buildings that they intend to target soon. He added that they had the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) assisting in the operation, but their presence proved inadequate, and the agitated crowd outnumbered them.

SA discuss the Jhb CBD confrontation

Mbuso Mavi mentioned:

"This is very simple, just disconnect everything and leave them without power."

Brenden Mmamaila wrote:

"The ANC has driven this perception of giving people free services, even services which require money they give them. People now feel like it's their right to have unpaid bills."

Elijah Tau Maps asked:

"Couldn't they call back up, that was just a small fracture of tenants."

Molebatsi Mo Nemo asked:

"And where are JMPD and SAPS when such happens?"

@Pogisho Motsumi commented:

"SAPS and Red Ants must get involved."

Kwanele Lennox Bacela added:

"Foreigners are doing as they please in Joburg."

Joburg new mayor’s 1st act in office helps City Power recover R10m through power cutting operation

In another article, Briefly News reported that the City of Johannesburg may have broken a record on Wednesday, 1 February after a power-cutting operation resulted in the recovery of R10 million.

The operation, which took place in the Roodepoort area, was led by the metro's recently elected mayor, Thapelo Amad and electricity distributor, City Power.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News