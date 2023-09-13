Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu issued an apology to SASSA grant recipients who couldn't access their funds in September

Zulu said she recognises the harmful impact the delay in payment has on people who depend on the money

South Africans were not happy with her putting the whole blame on Postbank instead of taking responsibility

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu explained the cause of the delay with SASSA grant payments. Image: Waldo Swiegers and Pieter Bauermeister

Source: Getty Images

Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, apologised to grant recipients who did not receive September's payout.

SASSA grant delays

Zulu said the problem was caused by technical glitches beyond her department's control, reported EWN. She acknowledged the serious impact the delay has on people's survival and blamed the Postbank for the recurring issue.

New payment system

Zulu added that the problem began when the South African Post Office (Sapo) and the Postbank switched systems, causing issues that weren't there before. Speaking to the parliamentary portfolio committee, Zulu said:

"Prior to the implementation of the new switch, grant beneficiaries experienced neither withdrawal failures nor funds."

SA drags Lindiwe Zulu

Citizens are growing tired of the government's poor service delivery and voiced their frustrations on social media.

Dabu Lucas Maleka mentioned:

"Always shifting the blame. It was the apartheid that caused the hijackings of buildings in Joburg now is the Postbank that delayed social grant payouts."

@Sarel Smit stated:

"ANC never take accountability for any wrongdoing to the Rainbow Nation."

Geraldene Kruger wrote:

"It took the incompetent, unfeeling woman a week to say something. That is how much she cares for the vulnerable."

Lynn Brown said:

"Always someone else's fault. Always. Cadres think their pee doesn’t stink!"

Christopher Reynolds added:

"Another BEE contract failing to produce the goods."

