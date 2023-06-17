One hard-working single mother of one from Hammanskraal is putting in the hours to ensure that she becomes a millionaire

Nelisiwe Khumo Mphamo has multiple sources of income, started a business selling lingerie in 2018 and now markets sauces, snack packs, and has a recycling hustle as well

Talking to Briefly News, the 29-year-old explained that she has started a spaza shop too, and would not allow anyone to diminish her dreams

A dedicated mom of one from Hammanskraal is working incredibly hard to ensure that she and her child have an amazing life.

Nelisiwe Khumo Mphamo has a spaza shop in addition to her sauce and lingerie businesses. Image: Supplied.

Nelisiwe Khumo Mphamo dreams of being a millionaire and is working long hours to ensure her goals become a reality.

In a previous conversation with Briefly News, the 29-year-old explained that in 2018, she used her R500 Sassa money to start a lingerie business to ensure women of all shapes and sizes feel confident in their skin.

Now, in a follow-up conversation, the young lady opens up about the spaza shop she opened, noting clearly that she would never let anyone diminish her dreams.

Mom of 1 has a spaza business and sells sauces

Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor has been following Nelisiwe’s journey, with the young lady grinding hard by selling sauces in a wheelbarrow and on a bicycle, despite people occasionally mocking her.

Speaking about her latest business endeavor, the parent notes that the spaza shop is another form of income for her and she knew what her end goal was:

“2023 is personal. Don't laugh at me when you see me on the streets trying out all I can. I need to hustle to support my dreams and their dreams. We no longer care [about the opinions of others]. Pride won't take us anywhere. I'm still a girl with many dreams. The mind of a millionaire never rests.”

Briefly News cannot wait to see Nelisiwe’s journey unfold. She is a true inspiration!

