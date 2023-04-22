A young mother who resides in Hammanskraal is grinding hard with the businesses she started in 2018 with her R500 Sassa money

The 29-year-old started marketing lingerie and now produces and sells sauces, snack packs, and more

Talking to Briefly News, Nelisiwe Khumo Mphamo says that despite being mocked for using a bicycle and wheelbarrow for deliveries, she knows what her goals are

One supermom from Hammanskraal who started a business in 2018 from R500 Sassa money is on a mission to become a millionaire.

Nelisiwe Khumo Mphamo now uses a bicycle to deliver sauces. Image: Supplied.

The young woman sells lingerie, sauces, snack packs, and more, hustling hard to create the best life for her daughter.

Talking to Briefly News, Nelisiwe Khumo Mphamo said that because she has no car, she delivers her products using a wheelbarrow and bicycle:

“I have been mocked twice before because of how I deliver products, but because I know my end goal, I don’t let it get to me.

“I have a dream of being a millionaire so other people’s opinions never bother me because it allows me to do as I please. I always go for what I want. I always stick to that.”

The entrepreneur has four businesses

In a previous interview with Briefly News, Nelisiwe said she sells hampers, underwear, and her unique sauces, and also works with recycling.

The businesswoman has big dreams:

“I see the brand big because I'm dedicated. I see myself as a millionaire. I'm going to be the first person to be a millionaire in two months.”

Nelisiwe offers advice to young businesspeople:

“Stand out and remember that distractions will always be there. When it comes to business, go for what is right, and remember this is not for everyone. You should hustle and make yourself proud.”

