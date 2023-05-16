A woman shared pictures of her shack on Facebook to get advice on how to better it

Margret Mlambo has done the most with the little that she has and is proud of her home

People celebrated the woman's small wins and gave her praise for keeping her home neat

Life is what you make of it! This woman showed off her small and humble home on a popular Facebook group, asking for advice on improving it—seeing her modesty grounded people.

People were blown away by how neat this woman kept her home despite her circumstances. Image: Facebook / Margret Mlambo

Sometimes we need to be reminded to be grateful for what we have. This woman doe not have much, but she takes care of what she does have.

Pictures of woman's humble shack get attention on Facebook

Facebook user Margret Mlambo shared photos of her home on the popular group Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen �. Living in a shack, the lady has done her best to make it look neat.

Using the little she has, Margret has done the most to make her mukuku beautiful! Take a look:

Mzansi people shower the humble woman with praise for keeping her home neat

You don't need money to be tidy! Seeing how neat this woman kept her home had people filled with pride. They told her in the comments that she had done a sterling job.

Read some of the sweet comments:

Kate Nhlapo said:

“Very nice and clean, well organised.”

Nana Nodangala said:

“Margret, one day you will have your own house with many bedrooms, and you will look back and tell people that you used to live in a shack, and people will not believe you, and you will give thanks to God. In Jesus’ mighty name. Receive God's blessings.”

Dile Mdlalose said:

“Me, I love it❤❤❤❤ it’s well organisedwith the little u made the best out of it”

Astasha Sibanda said:

“I like it, and l love the way you love what you have and are proud of it keep going, my dear.”

Hermajestic Inkosazana Swazi Ngozo said:

“It's so clean and neat, just be careful with the prima stove not to catch fire. I am worried about all the curtains and other extra materials all around they could easily catch fire. Otherwise, it's so cosy ❤️”

