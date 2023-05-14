Getting a degree takes hard work and sacrifice, and one woman made sure to thank the man who helped her achieve the milestone

She got people teary after posting a video of her sweet interaction with her grandfather on graduation day

In the clip, the elderly man wiped her tears as she got overwhelmed by the celebrations of the day

A video of an emotional graduate and her grandfather went viral.

Source: TikTok

Completing a degree is a cause for celebration, and one woman was happy her grandfather was still alive to see her dream come true.

Graduate says her grandfather guided her through schooling years

The proud graduate said her grandfather, who raised her, was her hero and honoured him in a lengthy post on her TikTok page @lindi_diamond.

"Finally! He and I have been praying for this day. We've been praying he gets to spend this beautiful day with me. A hero."

She mentioned how her grandfather looked after her and promised that she would continue in making him proud.

"From age 3, he carried me on his shoulders almost every day to the hospital because I could hardly even walk the way I was so sick. He bathed me, ironed for me in my primary school years, he insisted on cooking for me during my matric exams as old as he is. When I talk about my hero, I speak about my grandfather. I'll continue to make you proud for as long as I live."

Video of graduate and her grandfather leaves SA teary

The sweet message and video of the young woman and her grandfather reached over 246 000 TikTok users. Many of them said the duo's close bond made them ball their eyes out.

Watch the video here.

Supportive grandfather hailed as an angel by TikTok users

@kamogelomogano1 said:

"I shed a tear. Grandparents are the best people in the world."

@banyana_Moche wrote:

"You guys are making us cry now.Well done babe, we are also proud of you."

@user39823822687198 added:

"I'm not crying but can't stop crying. This is beautiful I like the part a go suthang dikeledi."

@925reynoldspricedribe posted:

"You were truly blessed to have been raised by an angel. You have lived heaven on earth just by being raised by such a BLESSED man."

@sugarytts commented:

"To be truly loved and made to see how special you are by someone is so awesome. "

@Malondi86 commented:

"Priceless moment congrats mogherl."

@blessedjess_7 stated:

"What a true blessing to share this moment with him in real-time. Congratulations to you."

