A playful man pulled a frightening prank on his girlfriend, who suffers from severe alektorophobia

He is seen in a TikTok video surprising the woman with a live chicken while she was lying in bed

The footage went viral and had netizens across Mzansi amused and stunned by over-the-top reaction

One boyfriend decided to scare his girlfriend with his prank. He used a live chicken and recorded the entire ordeal for the world to see.

SA man entertained by scream queen

The girlfriend's reaction to the unexpected poultry surprise is nothing short of priceless. With a scream that could wake the neighbours, she sent the guy into fits of laughter while the chicken innocently clucked away.

Prank video gets insane TikTok views

The TikTok clip posted by @pietiemaartie is on its way to a million views and generating reactions from amused and shocked viewers.

Watch the video below:

Netizens discuss fear of chickens

Some netizens felt bad for the woman with a fear of chickens, but others were entertained by the response to her boyfriend's mischievous antics.

@MaSokhela joked:

"iMama elisaba isishebo is a red flag."

@ndumisomavundla posted:

"Lapho lomuntu ungene enyonyoba ka mfana."

@kegaby1 shared:

"I would definitely faint. The way ngiyisaba ngakhona, inhliziyo ingema."

@Zukile__M wrote:

"Playful men like this just make me fall even deeper in love."

@Rendi_wa_manakanaka stated:

"I feel like uya pretender cause nna I am not scared of a chicken mara would act like this in front of man."

@nonhlanhlasandyng posted:

"I’d break up with you legit."

@zinhlehlmuka mentioned:

"Eh she's still in bed! I'd be out of there real quick!"

@Tshegofatsomaphoroma added:

"Grounds for a break up."

Young woman runs away from chicken

In another article, Briefly News reported that one South African woman had netizens busting with laughter after sharing a video of herself having a terrifying encounter with a chicken.

The hilarious video shows the woman placing a cardboard box on the floor before a chicken chases after her. The poor young woman is seen running for her life as she screams at the top of her lungs from the flightless bird.

