This young and courageous woman shared the reaction of her classmates when she arrived at school in a female uniform

TikTok user @amber_gesha told Briefly News that this was a decision she made on her own so that she could feel comfortable

Amber explained that she received a warm welcome from teachers and classmates, who told her she looked great

A young and courageous transgender female by the name of Amber decided this was the year that she was going to wear the uniform that fitted who she was, so she did. Documenting her experience, Amber's big moment went viral.

Amber took a courageous step and wore a female uniform to school. Image: @amber_gesha

Source: TikTok

While the transgender movement is booming and people are being educated on it daily, in third-world countries like South Africa, where the culture is strong, it is often harder for trans people to be understood.

Amber shares her big uniform moment

Taking to her TikTok account, Amber shared a video of herself looking fab in her female school uniform. She was glowing, and the big moment went viral!

In the video, Amber shared some of the heartwarming reactions from friends and fellow classmates who embraced her decision with excitement and acceptance. Take a look:

Young trans woman shares her journey

Briefly News got into contact with Amber to find out more about what led to this big moment. This is a decision Amber made on her own and one she did not feel she needed to consult the school about, as her principal knows about her hormonal transition journey, and she felt that she'd be okay with it.

“I’ve been uncomfortable for the whole year wearing grey pants; it felt weird, and I hated myself; I thought since my principal is aware that I’m on the hormonal journey process, I don’t think she’d have a problem.”

When asked how it went, Amber said that it was surprisingly good. Her peers and teachers welcomed her warmly, even though she could see a few had mixed emotions. Here is how she explained the big moment:

“Well, it was great because they were shocked at some point because no one knew that I was going to wear a dress uniform at school. In my eyes, they were shocked and also nervous about whether my teaching was okay with it or not; it was mixed emotions, but they were happy for me because they knew me since the start that I’m a transgender female, so yeah.

“It was mixed emotions tbh, they were surprised. Some didn’t like the fact I came to a point where I’d wear a dress, but obviously, they were not gonna let me know. I saw from their looks how they, but most of them were so happy because everyone was complimenting me, even my teachers.”

Amber's parents have supported her every step of the way, and she says that if it weren't for their unconditional love, she would not be living her truth right now.

“It has been a wonderful journey because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be living the true life of myself, but they were there next to me, supporting me all the way; my mom and sister guided me all the way, and they supported me emotionally, physically and mentally.”

