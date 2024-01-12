A woman posted a TikTok video of her locs hair growth journey and it has gone viral

The lovely lady detailed her progress in a series of images and people are impressed

Many online users flooded her comments section with questions about her haircare routine and must-have products for healthy, growing locs

One TikTok video has all locs hair enthusiasts cheering and hyped.

A TikTok video shows a woman documenting her powerful locs hair growth.

Source: TikTok

Woman's locs hair grow journey

@_mich.xlle shared a TikTok video showcasing her hair growth journey. The woman revealed in her clip that she decided to do locs; however, @_mich.xlle was undecided on whether she should follow through with her decision because she loved her coils. When she first began her interlocs journey, she said she started regretting it but continued following through.

As the video progresses, it shows the woman at the hair salon getting her first twist. A month later, she checked for hair growth and was not entirely satisfied with the result she saw. She then went for the second twist, but on the third twist, she was glad that her hair was "getting somewhere”.

As time went by, @_mich.xlle started feeling comfortable with her hair and began to try on new styles such as Bantu knots, braiding her hair so she could get curls, and even went as far as to dye her hair because she was tired of being blonde so she switched to maroon, and she loved it.

At the end of the video, she said she was happy with her decision.

“Now this is where we are and I am glad about my decision because my hair makes me feel good about myself. It’s my crown.”

Watch the video below:

Hair video draws interest

Mbalenhle said:

"You’re patient... Mina I would have given up. Proud of ya, mamas."

To which she responded:

"Aww, thank you girl, but I’m happy I was patient cause I wouldn’t be here today."

Kat kassanova added:

"Saving this for moral support… get mine done tomorrow."

Nasheena Blair wrote:

"Really great decision you made. It's coming along beautifully, been growing mine 12 years now and still loving it."

Ma'morare gushed over the video, saying:

"And all of a sudden I want locs."

Nomqhele24 commented:

"Love this journey. Proud of you for not giving up."

