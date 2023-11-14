A TikTok video showing a woman's hair transformation garnered thousands of views in a short period

People witnessed the beauty of natural 4c hair as the hairstylist stretched out the woman's coils, revealing the true length

The comment section buzzed with questions about her hair care routine and must-have products for healthy, growing curls

A woman was stunned by her natural hair growth in a viral video. Image: @masentleafrohair

One TikTok video has natural hair enthusiasts cheering and hyped. It shows woman's visit to the hair salon.

The 4C queen stepped into the salon, and little did she know how much her hair had grown. The video was uploaded by @masentleafrohair and takes netizens on a journey of hair wonder.

Stunning hair transformation

As the hairstylist worked her magic, stretching out those tight coils, the jaw-dropping revelation of length left the woman in awe. The glorious mane that had our TikTok star beaming from ear to ear.

Woman gets protective hairstyle

She was a satisfied customer after the hairstylist worked her magic with a protective style to keep the natural hair thriving.

Watch the video below:

Hair video sparks curiosity

With 732,000 views and counting, the comment section became a hub of curiosity. Viewers couldn't help but ask the burning questions: What's her secret hair care routine? Which products keep those coils healthy and thriving?

See some of the comments below:

@zintlekay posted:

"Shrinkage is real."

@qnie08 stated:

"Our hair is so magical. "

@mahle58 wrote:

"Where is this salon? The way they burn our hair sana one can never get to this point."

@nondumndaweni asked:

"Why do I only see these lengths of hair on social media? I have never met people with such hair in person."

@chunelihle4 asked:

"How do you get it that long?❤️"

@zanati8 mentioned:

"What are you doing exactly?? I love natural hair so much and I wanna grow my hair as well."

@magdeline.hati added:

"The way I'm struggling with hair growth even when I see people with nice long hair I just look away."

@nondzb said:

"Her reaction is everything, she's in love with her crown."

Woman masters 4c hair growth past waist length

In another article, Briefly News reported that TikTok creators with long 4c hair usually get millions of views.

Many women with stunning coils become hits on the socials, and a South African woman with long hair is open about her hair regimen. Coily and kinky textures require more TLC when compared to the effort needed for looser textures.

