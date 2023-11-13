In a woman's TikTok video, she shares a funny and surprising hair transformation done by a salon

The clip reveals the difference between the hairstyle she wanted in a picture and what she actually got

The video is making people laugh and talk because it shows the unexpected twist in her hairstyle

A woman shared a video of her hairstyle on social media. Images: @candymajola

Source: TikTok

A woman candidly showed her hair transformation, revealing the difference between her initial vision and result.

Lady flexes new hair

The video shared by the user captures @candymajola on her page captures the essence of relatable beauty struggles. The TikTok clip shows the woman's reaction and sense of humour and highlights beauty experiments' unpredictable nature.

In the clip, she shares a series of photos that capture the different views from different angles. The young lady shared photos of her new hairstyle. She wanted to show others how it turned out. The pictures capture the look she got and tell a story about her hair. The post has over 701K views and thousands of shares, likes and comments.

A young lady shared a video of her hairstyle and was stunned by her result. Images: @candymajola

Source: TikTok

Mzansi divided by TikTok video

People throughout Mzansi were divided by the video that showcased the results. Netizens flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@wawa praised:

"I was actuallly surprised but by your reaction, you seem happy."

@saz said:

"For me this looks great, I have seen worse things in my life."

@keelboat shared:

"Bathong this is so cute, I am stunned by the comments."1

@fom commented:

"I honestly did not expect this but it's amazing, the only difference I see is the number of pearls put on the head."

@shame said:

"Absolutley love how this looks on you."

@post commented:

"It looks the same, don't see the issue."

Source: Briefly News