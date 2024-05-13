A driven South African man took to social media to celebrate his academic milestone

A TikTok video shows Lwazi Dlamani obtaining his Master's Degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal

He shared that he was also working while being a father and husband while furthering his studies

Lwazi Dlamini balanced work, family commitments, and a demanding academic workload. Image: @the_dlaminis

Source: TikTok

Sleepless nights fueled by research, marathon study sessions, and the tireless effort of writing a thesis – all while balancing work and family - have paid off for one Master's graduate.

Husband and father juggles work and studying

A TikTok video shared by @the_dlaminis shows Lwazi Dlamini proudly walking the graduation stage to be conferred with his hard-earned master's degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

In the post, Lwasi shared that he had to juggle work and studying while being a father and husband.

Studying towards obtaining a degree requires much effort, determination, and discipline. Adding responsibilities such as raising children and providing for your family full-time makes it all the more challenging. But Lwazi came out victorious and is deserving of applause.

SA congratulates Master's graduate

The master's graduate post received an outpour of love and congratulatory comments from netizens who were impressed by his major feat.

Zet said:

"Well done, kunzima ukufunda ungumsebenzi futhi ungumama/ uvaba wekhaya ngikwazi kahle (Well done, it is hard to study while being a parent, I know very well)."

Nkosazane responded:

"❤️‍♂️YOU DID THAT! Congratulations stranger."

Sisandarh said:

"Usebenzile umfana❤️."

@Nenek❤️ commented:

"All is possible with God."

Mlungisi Nyandeni replied:

" Well done bafo. you giving me motivation coz im busy studying

SlieDladla313 replied:

Congratulations I can't wait for my day to come."

Mpatho Nkosi✿ ♡♡ commented:

"Usebenzile Bhuti omdala!!! Sibalikhulu!!"

INdlovukazi kaMagidela

"Kaz mina ngihlulwa yini jesu (I wonder what's stopping me)."

Source: Briefly News