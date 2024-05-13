A young student from Durban posted a video showing the various food she offers from her new business

In the post, Andiswa revealed that she recently started cooking and selling food from res

Her hustle and determination ignited pride among many netizens who wished her success

A university student decided to make delicious homemade meals to sell and earn some money. Image: @andiswa1772

Source: Instagram

A young South African university student from Durban showed grate initiative and determination by starting a food business from her res room.

Student starts selling food at res

A TikTok video by Andiswa (@andiswa1772) shows her displaying various cooked meals and salads that she prepared herself to sell to her fellow housemates and students to earn extra pocket money.

In the clip, she showcases beef curry, uphuthu, coleslaw, butternut, beetroot, salsa, and potato salad, which she dished in takeaway containers for her hungry customers.

"Akukho okudlula ukuzama❤️ (There's nothing that beats trying)," Andiswa said in her caption.

Mzansi praises student's food business

The video garnered many views and comments online from netizens who were inspired by Andiswa's hustle and entrepreneurial spirit.

Maka Hero&Mercy Mthethwa

"Waze wahlakanipha sisi (You are so smart sisi)."

Nosipho replied:

"All the best ntombi."

MaMKhize❤️ reacted:

"So proud of you sis❤️Keep on PUSHING!!!!!"

samu asked:

"Yoh ukudla okningi kanje uyaythola nje iprofit (Yoh so much food, do you make a profit?)."

Trailblazer ❤ commented:

"And what I love about res students they will support shame. Even if there is a sho nearby selling they will continue supporting you."

Lungile Lungie said:

"Yho, I'd buy every day ."

Sphe04@ said:

"Mina ngba ngazwani nokupheka ngathenga everyday (Because I don't like cooking, I'd buy from you every day)."

