Woolworths now sells pre-cooked canned samp and beans, making it more convenient to enjoy this traditional South African dish

TikTokker @nwabiesor shared a video showing how she used canned samp and beans to make a beef curry, sparking excitement among netizens

While some people noted that another brand has already offered canned samp and beans, many were eager to try Woolworths' version, praising its convenience and taste

Samp and beans (umngqusho) is a much-loved traditional meal in South Africa. But as tasty and hearty as it may be, it does take quite a while to cook on your stovetop.

That's why netizens were over the moon when TikTokker @nwabiesor shared that Woolworths has now made enjoying the dish much more convenient by selling it as pre-cooked canned food.

A video shared by @nwabiesor shows her cooking a rich beef curry before adding the canned samp and beans mix into it.

"Whoever came up with this idea deserves an award," the TikTok post was captioned.

According to Chalmar Beef, samp, and beans is a hearty and flavourful dish that is often served with meat, such as beef or lamb. Samp and beans is a popular dish among South Africans of all backgrounds, often served on special occasions.

The dish is made by soaking the samp and beans overnight and then simmering them in water with onions, garlic, and spices until they are tender, Pharma Dynamics explains.

Netizens intrigued to try the canned meal

Although some people commented that another brand had already come up with the concept of canned samp and beans, others were simply excited to try it out.

Kea wrote:

"This samp and beans are amazing."

Johnathan Shelton commented:

"But Koo has been doing this for years. They even have the Samp and beans in a curry."

Believer said:

"We can't waste electricity anymore. That take forever to cook."

Yoyo responded:

"This could simplify my life yazi. How does the samp and beans taste?"

imaginary_wife commented:

"I tried it out today I’m impressed."

Samu Vilana wrote:

"The brilliance of marketing, Koo has been doing it for years but Woolworths made it a trend ."

Tiisetsö Kgafela said:

"They even have mash as well ."

