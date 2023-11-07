A mother-daughter duo's inspiring journey from personal health challenges to a thriving rabbit farming business

Rabbit meat emerges as a healthy and delectable alternative to traditional meats, gaining popularity among South Africans

MPBizRabbits actively promotes rabbit meat consumption, educating the public about its nutritional benefits and culinary versatility

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

A mother and daughter have a thriving rabbit farming business. Image: Daisy Moleko

Source: TikTok

Daisy Moleko, a Johannesburg woman with kidney disease, discovered the benefits of rabbit meat. Inspired by her mother's experience, Paballo Mokatsane started a rabbit farming business with her.

Today, they are successfully running MPBizRabbits, a company that includes a butchery, a pop-up store, and a restaurant.

According to Science Direct, rabbit meat is a lean and nutritious source of protein, making it a healthy alternative to other meats.

Daisy and Paballo's story is an inspiring example of how turning challenges into opportunities can lead to success.

According to FoodFor Mzansi, MPBizRabbits is on a mission to introduce South Africa to the delicious and nutritious benefits of rabbit meat.

“We do activations where we go to malls, do braais, and speak to owners and managers of places where we’d like to activate the rabbit meat. We cook it for tasting, get feedback and we point out the source, Mokatsane said.

Rabbit farming has Mzansi divided

South African netizens were divided on the rabbit farming business as some were keen to try out the meat while others considered it animal cruelty. They shared their thoughts on Facebook.

Janet Sindisiwe wrote:

"How do we get the meat?"

Spontie Matonhodze said:

"Imnandi le nyama. It tastes like chicken, its sold in East London."

Nadia de Jager commented:

"Ohhh no. Please don't do that. Shame on you."

Tholwethu Kubheka wrote:

"Where do you guys think meat comes from . The meat we consume comes from farmers. From chickens to goats to cows to yes, rabbits. We just thank them for being responsible and human farmers."

Tracy Anderson commented:

"Bunny meat tastes similar to chicken. Yummy ."

Mpumalanga farmer shares his journey to success

In another story, Briefly News reported that a 23-year-old farmer, Mfundo Mahlangu, inspired many South Africans online when he took to social media to share his journey and passion for agriculture.

The Mpumalanga resident and the founder of Ubuhle Bendalo Agricultural Farming began farming from his backyard in 2018, growing Swiss chard spinach and onions. By 2020, he got a plot of land to grow even more vegetables.

The young man currently produces and sells spinach, onion, green beans, tomatoes, peri-peri, lettuce, and green pepper.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News