Mfundo Mahlangu, a 23-year-old farmer from Mpumalanga, has inspired South Africans with his journey and passion for agriculture.

Mahlangu started farming in his backyard in 2018 and has since expanded to grow various vegetables on a plot of land.

The driven young man encourages aspiring farmers to start small, be patient, and farm with love

Mfundo Mahlangu encourages aspiring farmers to start small and be patient.

A 23-year-old farmer, Mfundo Mahlangu, inspired many South Africans online when he took to social media to share his journey and passion for agriculture.

Mfundo explains his drive for agricultural sector

The Mpumalanga resident and the founder of Ubuhle Bendalo Agricultural Farming began farming from his backyard back in 2018, growing Swiss chard spinach and onions. By 2020, he got a plot of land where he started growing even more vegetables.

The young man currently produces and sells spinach, onion, green beans, tomatoes, peri-peri, lettuce, and green pepper.

"What inspired me to start farming is the passion that I have for farming and the potential that I see in the agriculture industry.

"Agriculture is a multi-billion rand industry and, according to statistics, it is the largest employer in the world. For this reason, I believe that young people in South Africa and throughout Africa should begin to consider careers in this sector," Mfundo shared on the Agriculture and Young Facebook page.

He advised aspiring farmers not to shy away from starting small as they gain more experience and knowledge.

"You also need to know that farming is about being patient and you must sacrifice. Do not get into farming because it has money or as a second option; do what you do with love. What you do with love will respond with love," Mfundo said.

South Africans show young farmer love

Many netizens flooded Mfundo's post with positive comments, motivating him to keep up the good work.

Zee Molefe commented:

"Great work mkhaya. I'm so proud of you."

Lathiswa Azania Sotha Busakwe said:

"Great work."

Fikile Ngwenya said:

"Keep up the good work ."

Khamby Mulimi Farmer wrote:

"Yeah my brother you're pushing hard always I'm proud of you ❤️❤️."

Sifiso Nkabinde commented:

"Young, Black in Agriculture."

