A South African woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of her on a mission to buy land with her parents.

They eventually find a plot in KwaZulu Natal KwaNjobokazi near Cato Ridge that meets their requirements

The video has sparked much interest in land ownership online, with many netizens asking about the location and cost of the plot of land

A woman shared how she helped her parents acquire land in KZN. Image: @lungelo_605

Source: TikTok

Woman travels to city outskirts to find land

The TikTok post by @lungelo_605 shows her driving her parents as they go look for an ideal plot of land to purchase.

After visiting various areas they eventually found a plot at KwaZulu Natal KwaNjobokazi near Cato Ridge that ticked most of their requirements and returned the following day to make a purchase.

Watch the video below:

Owning land represents a tangible asset that can appreciate over time, providing financial security and stability. It can serve as a valuable investment passed down to future generations.

South Africans react to the video

Acquiring land signifies a significant milestone in one's life.

Many netizens showed an interest in where the area was and how much it cost to purchase a plot of land there.

luyanda commented:

"Uzobona khona futhi ozobuza kuthi where is this place ‍♂️ngoba abantu."

Nditha said:

"I want to be your neighbour so that when I’m here in JHB hustling, you can be an eye for my house ."

Rose commented:

"That's perfect. Now you can build congratulations."

Mduduzi Lukhele wrote:

"Sawubona. Ikuphi nendawo la?"

Ayanda said:

"How much, if you don't mind me asking?"

Mbulaz’omnyama replied:

"Uzobezwa bethi plug us."

Source: Briefly News