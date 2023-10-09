A South African woman has impressed social media users with her stunning village mansion

The double-storey house features impressive architecture and spacious living areas

Netizens have praised the woman's achievement, with many expressing their admiration for the beautiful home

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Mzansi woman wowed social media users after sharing a video showcasing a stunning village mansion.

A video of a beautifully built mansion in the village had SA feeling inspired. Image: @thandonkosiii/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her impressive house built in the village

The footage posted on TikTok shows the house during part of the building process as well as the almost complete project.

The beautiful house features a huge and spacious double-storey design with impressive architecture.

Watch the video below:

Building a house is a complex process that requires a wide range of skills, from carpentry and masonry to electrical and plumbing. A beautifully built house is a testament to the skill and craftsmanship of the people who built it.

Mzansi netizens in awe of beautiful village house

A well-designed and constructed house can be a work of art in its own right. The use of materials, the balance of proportions, and the attention to detail can all contribute to the overall beauty of a house.

Netizens responded with positive comments, complimenting the stunning house. Others also expressed how motivated they were by the post and how the dreamed of owning such a lovely house.

user812773 replied:

"Makhelwane wethu❤️lihle ikhaya sisi syanibongela."

Andykagogo said:

"Kwaze kwakuhle nisebenzile kakhulu."

mshokobezi87 commented:

"Yooh syabongela kakhulu ❤️iskhuthazo lesi."

Ziko Mangolo wrote:

"Kanti abantu bayithathaphi imali? ."

Zikothe replied:

"Ngiyafisa nakim wamuhle umuzi ."

sarahbongiwezondi wrote:

"Lalihle ikhaya pho ngyasithanda yini istezi ngyakhuleka nam ngenye imini."

South African woman shows how she built a house on a low salary of just R4 900 in one year

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman had social media users amazed and inspired after sharing how she had managed to build a beautiful house from the ground up on a basic salary.

The video posted on TikTok by @mrssmia2 shows the progress and construction of a house being built from scratch all through to completion, showing a neat and beautiful house.

"What R4 900 did for me in a year," @mrssmia2 wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News