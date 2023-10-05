A TikTok video of a woman holding the door of a rundown taxi while it was driving went viral

Netizens were shocked and amused by the video, with some questioning why the woman would board such a dangerous vehicle

Others joked about the situation, saying that they would never get into a taxi with a faulty door, even if they were late

Unmaintained old-school Toyota 'Siyaya' taxis have become notorious for their mechanical malfunctions and breakdowns that often have passengers and onlookers stressing for their safety.

A video shows a woman holding a taxi door while it was driving on the road. Image: @angela.ang4/TikTok

Video shows female taxi passenger holding a faulty taxi door

A viral TikTok video posted by @angela.ang4 had netizens laughing in disbelief when a woman was seen holding a half-opened door of a rundown taxi while it was driving on the road.

The door appeared to be faulty and unable to close shut hence the female passenger was tasked with the duty of holding it until she arrived at her destination. Yhu, the things we see eMzansi.

Watch the video below:

According to Business Tech, the Department of Transport scrapped 3 750 taxis in the current financial year as part of its Taxi Recapitalisation Programme (TRP).

The department praised the program as a huge success, noting that it had scrapped over 81 000 old taxis and paid out more than R5.6 billion in scrapping allowances to taxi operators since its inception in October 2006.

The taxi in the mentioned viral video needs to be in the next run of the programme, LOL.

Netizens left shocked and amused by the video

Many netizens were left dumbfounded by the odd sight and reacted with questions and witty comments. Others said they wouldn't have onboarded the safety hazard on four wheels.

Khanyi ☁️ commented:

“Ngehlise bhoza yami, ngiyasaba."

Londy responded:

"Manje ubhadala full price?."

its_karab.oo commented:

"Imagine my crush passing bytime I'm holding the door yoh."

Nonhle_Ayanda085 replied:

"Ngeke bandla ngayiyeka idlule unless I am late."

Modimooratile Tau said:

"Mina angeke."

Simile wrote:

"Indlela Yonke bengizohamba ngithi “hhay bandla” ."

Quantum combis swerving on the road gets big ups from Mzansi

In another story about Toyota Quantums, Briefly News reported on a TikTok video showing Quantum kombis zig-zag swerving.

The stunt was really popular amongst Mzansi netizens, who likened it to professional F1 motor racing.

TikTok user @dean_swanepoel, who uploaded the video, joked that the scene was the only F1 race that Mzansi will ever host.

