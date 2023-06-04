A group of taxi drivers were spotted doing cool stunts with their Quantums, and the clip was uploaded on TikTok

In the clip, the taxis are seen serving in synchronisation, which gave Mzansi people F1 Grand Prix vibes

The footage went viral on the social media platform, and people bantered about the infamous Toyota cars

A convoy of taxis got SA TikTokkers hyped. Image: @dean_swanepoel

Source: TikTok

South African taxi drivers are a colourful bunch and never fail to stake their claim on the country's roads.

Taxi drivers flex their driving skills on SA road

Recently a group of drivers closed down a street with a convoy of their taxis. They swerved in coordination between the two lanes like skilled race car drivers.

TikTok user @dean_swanepoel, who uploaded the video, joked that the scene was the only F1 race that Mzansi will ever host.

Hundreds of people commented on the entertaining clip and were interested in seeing a series of taxi drivers pulling similar stunts.

Video of taxi drivers performing stunts with their cars goes viral

The footage gathered 376 000 views in three days and over 41 000 likes on the video-sharing app.

Watch the video below:

SA posts commentary on the taxi drivers' synchronised moves

@deadmanrghosts mentioned:

"You've got a series here bro now we need more races. "

@lesedi.kgasago posted:

"Have to make sure tires and brakes are up to temperature."

@drtenma8 stated:

"That Mercedes driver must have been terrified."

@we_love_cabs added:

"Fastest cars in South Africa."

@zandilemakhubele98 said:

"That poor car on the side must be PANICKING."

@maddyisonz commented:

"That one car didn't get the memo."

@kitawillemse26 asked:

"Am I the only one thinking snakes and ladders?"

@yeahboy726 added:

"Polo had to be there."

Source: Briefly News