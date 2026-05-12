A determined makhuu went viral after spending the majority of her high-stakes trolley dash running through aisles without picking up groceries

The video was shared on TikTok, leaving viewers baffled as they watched her sprint past expensive items with an empty trolley

Social media users were disappointed, with many questioning whether nerves or a specific shopping list caused her to miss out on the massive

A granny was seen sprinting down the aisles with incredible speed while ignoring the shelves. Image: @31dailyjokes1

Source: TikTok

An elderly woman’s high-energy performance during a store giveaway sparked a massive debate online after her unique strategy left her with almost nothing.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @31dailyjokes1 on 9 May 2026, garnering massive views and over 1.3K comments from social media users who were shocked by the makhulu's determination to get only the things she wanted.

As soon as the clock started, the granny ran fast down the aisle, passing the dairy products fridge without picking a single thing. She got to the fridge, which stores chicken, and took one packet of 5kg chicken and moved to the next one to pick one.

Gogo's disappointing trolley dash

Boxer store shoppers and staff members tried advising her, but the granny was not having it; she ran past many aisles without picking anything. TikTok @31dailyjokes1's video showed the elderly woman arrive at an aisle with soaps, where she tried grabbing bar soaps, which she could not even get all into her trolley as she had pushed it far.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA is disappointed by gogo's trolley dash strategy

The clip went viral, gaining massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were shocked at how the granny used her trolley dash time. Many viewers said the video spoiled their day, questioning how the elderly woman passed all the aisles pushing an empty trolley until her time was finished. Some said that she probably wanted to pick up the things she went to get at the store; hence, she kept moving past all the other groceries. Others guessed that the excitement and nerves got the better of gogo, hence she was just confused about what to pick. One user jokingly said that her grandmother would have rushed through the challenge and grabbed everything in the store.

Viewers were shocked by the granny's inability to shop. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @aesthetic_vee commented:

"She has a dream, and she's only following it. This is when you focus on the dream that you can't see other blessings."

User @King of Sungura shared:

"This video will mess my whole day, lapho it’s still 10:30. Gogo just pissed me off 🙆🏾‍♂️."

User @boythinker said:

"Makhulu stresses me."

User @Kgothii_❤️ added:

"Aowa (No) makhulu just went there to run 😭."

User @Mell🅾️w commented:

"My grandmother would have taken the whole store 😅."

User @sherbet shared:

"She had a specific grocery list, and she's sticking to it."

User @Angel added:

"Excitement and nerves got the better of her shame😢."

3 Briefly News trolley-dash related articles

A man was filmed during a trolley dash at a Shoprite store, but his lack of strategy and speed left social media users disappointed.

A Shoprite employee participating in the trolley dash challenge became a viral TikTok sensation for his all-or-nothing technique that focused on securing valuable items.

A Cape Town comedian shared a video of himself giving an auntie a spontaneous 30-second shopping spree in Shoprite as an act of charity.

Source: Briefly News