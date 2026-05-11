Several major South African companies have officially opened bursary applications for 2027, offering students financial support covering tuition, accommodation, meals and study materials

Companies including Shoprite, Sasol and Old Mutual are among those funding students in fields such as accounting, engineering, science, logistics and actuarial studies as youth unemployment remains high

Many South Africans welcomed the bursary opportunities online, saying they could help struggling students access higher education and improve their chances of finding employment after graduating

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

With university costs continuing to rise across South Africa, several major companies are stepping in to help students fund their studies through bursaries covering everything from tuition to accommodation and meals.

Sasol Petrol Station in Quno. Image: The Gift777

Source: Getty Images

Some of South Africa’s biggest companies have officially opened applications for their 2027 bursary programmes, offering financial support to students hoping to further their studies despite rising education costs. Companies including Sasol, Shoprite and Old Mutual are among the major employers currently offering bursaries across various fields, giving many young South Africans a potential opportunity to study without carrying the full financial burden alone.

The announcements come at a time when unemployment among young people remains one of the country’s biggest challenges. According to Business Tech, recent figures showed that millions of South Africans between the ages of 15 and 34 remain unemployed, despite many holding qualifications. While a university degree does not guarantee employment, statistics continue to show that graduates generally have a better chance of finding work compared to those without tertiary education.

However, studying at university has become increasingly expensive. Tuition fees at many institutions can start at around R50,000 a year, excluding accommodation, transport, textbooks, food and equipment. For many families already struggling with the cost of living, paying for tertiary education has become almost impossible without financial aid or bursary support.

Comprehensive bursary packages cover tuition and more

Retail giant Shoprite is offering full bursaries to students studying fields such as accounting, retail business management, food science and logistics. The bursary package reportedly covers tuition, accommodation and even a grocery allowance. Sasol has also opened bursary applications for engineering, science, data science and postgraduate studies. Depending on the programme, Sasol bursaries may include tuition fees, registration costs, accommodation, books, meal allowances and even funding for laptops and calculators.

Insurance company Old Mutual is also offering bursaries for students pursuing careers in chartered accounting and actuarial science. The company’s bursary programme reportedly includes tuition, accommodation, meals and study materials. In some cases, bursary recipients may also receive mentorship opportunities, vacation work and guaranteed employment after completing their qualifications. This has made corporate bursaries especially attractive for students hoping to secure both education funding and future career opportunities.

Many South Africans online welcomed the bursary announcements, saying they offer hope to students from disadvantaged backgrounds who might otherwise never afford university. Others encouraged young people to apply as early as possible, noting that competition for bursaries is often extremely high. Some social media users also pointed out that financial assistance from private companies has become increasingly important as families continue battling rising living costs, unemployment and limited access to affordable education.

The picture captured Shoprite in Soweto. Image: Brian Scantlebury

Source: Getty Images

3 Other Briefly News stories relate to bursaries

The award-winning Western Cape Mobility Department has opened applications for the 2026 Student Cadet Traffic Officer Bursary Programme.

A content creator shared details about open data science and engineering bursaries available to South African students.

A local content creator took to his TikTok account to share a few clauses from the NSFAS)agreement that he thought were red flags.

Source: Briefly News