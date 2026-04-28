A content creator shared details about open data science and engineering bursaries available to South African students

The programme offers full funding, allowances, and support for students pursuing high-demand fields

The opportunity highlights the growing importance of data and technology in shaping future careers

The future of work is changing faster than many expected. Industries are evolving, and new skills are becoming essential in ways that were once unimaginable. For young people trying to find their place in this shifting landscape, access to the right information can make all the difference between staying behind and moving ahead.

The picture on the left showed a man who is good at Maths and Science. Image: @uhandisitutors

Source: TikTok

A video highlighting open bursary opportunities in data science and engineering has gained traction online, offering South African students a pathway into high-demand careers. Posted by @uhandisitutors on 27 April 2026, the clip encouraged learners to consider fields linked to data and artificial intelligence. The creator described data as the new gold, urging students to adapt to changing global trends.

The bursary programme mentioned in the video supports students pursuing full-time undergraduate studies in engineering and science fields. It covers tuition fees, provides a living allowance, and includes additional support aimed at helping students succeed academically and personally.

Applications opened on 1 April 2026 and are set to close on 17 May 2026. Successful applicants will be notified later in the year, with outcomes expected around September. The opportunity is open to South African citizens who meet specific academic requirements, particularly in mathematics, physical science, and English. Fields of study include data science, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, and several others linked to critical industries.

Bursary opportunity opens doors for students

Beyond funding, the programme also offers a clear career pathway. Students who complete their studies may have the opportunity to begin working within the organisation supporting the bursary, giving them a strong start in the job market.

The post shared by user @uhandisitutors resonated with many young people online, especially those looking for practical ways to access higher education. It also highlighted a key issue that while opportunities exist, awareness remains a major barrier.

The screenshot on the right captured the man going through requirements for the Sasol bursary. Image: @uhandisitutors

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Netizens appreciate the bursaries plug

Mr G said:

“We have an agreement with the University of Mpumalanga and UNISA about an artificial intelligence course.”

User6297350415790 said:

“I wonder why school curricula don’t include this in the education system. 🤔”

Jerrymosesmokwena said:

“Noted, also help us understand how young people can apply.”

Obohlokoa asked:

“Is there an age restriction?”

Sweet Siya asked:

“Hi, sir, is business computing a good choice? 😭”

Promise added:

“And renewable energy.”

Katlego Monnakgotla27 asked:

“What about dental science? Would I still get employed? Yho, I’m stressed. 😭”

Zile asked:

“Why are they not accepting students from UNISA but accepting other universities?”

Ingrid Rose said:

“The advert doesn’t ask for a ‘black child’. I suggest all students look at this as an optional subject.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to bursaries

A local content creator took to his TikTok account to share a few clauses from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) bursary agreement that he thought were red flags.

A matriculant's family recently got candid about the ordeal they have gone through with one of South Africa's universities despite having a bursary.

A woman pulled a prank on her grandmother by pretending to apply for a University of Cape Town bursary, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

Source: Briefly News