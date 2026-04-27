TikTok video shows how a North West community is pushing through tough water issues with real strength and unity

People are worried about safety as both adults and children use risky makeshift bridges and crossings in flood-hit areas

Online reactions are calling for better water infrastructure and more long-term, sustainable fixes that don't endanger people's lives

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Two people assemble the bridge to help the kids cross. Image: @andrieka.phex

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shared by creator @andrieka.phex has drawn attention online, showing the harsh realities faced by some communities in North West province, and the good people who are finding a way despite them.

According to the post, the footage was taken in Khunwana, an area reportedly affected by ongoing water shortages. In the video, posted on 24 April 2026, a woman is seen carefully placing a ladder across a fast-running stream to create a temporary crossing. Moments later, a man steps in with a corrugated iron sheet, positioning it across the structure to help stabilise the makeshift bridge. Children then cross one by one, as they're assisted across the unsafe passage.

Flood aftermath raises health concerns

As water access challenges continue in parts of rural South Africa, scenes like this highlight the daily struggles some families face just to move safely from one side to the other.

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The adults helped the children cross to safety. Image: @andrieka.phex

Source: TikTok

According to the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), around the world, there’s less and less fresh water because of rising temperatures and poor management, and that’s putting even more pressure on South Africa’s already struggling water systems. Some people are also saying the slow response to flood warnings shows bigger problems, like weak disaster planning and old, failing infrastructure.

It really shows how important it is to build stronger, more climate-ready water systems before disasters happen, instead of reacting after the damage is done. There’s also a growing need to move towards cleaner, more sustainable water and energy solutions to help avoid even bigger environmental problems in the future.

Public applauds effort while questioning safety

The clip on @andrieka.phex's TikTok has sparked an emotional response online, with many users praising the adults and community members for their resourcefulness, while others raised concerns about the risks and lack of infrastructure.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Sela said:

"Under the ANC, that bridge will cost R50 million."

Bobo replied:

"At that time, someone owns 10 super luxury cars, mansions, and livestock 😭😭😭😭"

Len said:

"No, guys, this is not safe at all."

Letona@R37 shared:

"Not all heroes wear Capes...salute."

MmeaTebogonaDikonketso said:

"Being parents is a calling🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Muzie noted:

"This is so painful to watch."

Mshengu's daughter said:

"Thank you, caring parents."

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Source: Briefly News