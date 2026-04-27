A Checkers Sixty60 driver shares his flu remedy in a viral TikTok video after braving a long, challenging workday

Drivers face tough working conditions with no legal protections or guaranteed income despite their vital services

Mzansi shows support for delivery drivers, appreciating their efforts in harsh weather and humorously commenting on TikTok

The Checkers Sixty60 driver made his own concoction flu medication. Image: @eliel_banza

Source: TikTok

A Checkers Sixty60 driver went viral after sharing a raw TikTok of his post-shift home routine while feeling fluish. Mzansi showed him some love and asked for his flu remedy.

In the clip, posted on 24 April 2026 by @elliei_banza, the driver comes in from a rainy day dressed in his work uniform. He explained that after a long, rainy day, he could feel the flu coming on and decided to act quickly, noting that while he dislikes working in such conditions, he still pushes through because he has to. He heads to quickly freshen up before making his flu concoction.

Although the mixture looked strange, with many assuming he added a piece of chicken to the flu drink, he cleared the confusion as he responded in the comments that it was, in fact, a piece of ginger, some cloves, and cinnamon. His dinner also drew people's notice as he drank the mixture while eating some bread with avocados and three donuts before heading to bed.

The challenges that Checkers Sixty60 drivers face

While being a vlog, Eliel's reel raised awareness about some of the challenges that drivers have to face. According to Ground Up, Checkers Sixty60 drivers operate within South Africa’s growing gig economy, where workers are classified as independent contractors rather than employees. This means they lack basic protections like paid leave, sick leave, medical aid, and job security, and can be removed from the platform without formal legal recourse.

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While companies market the work as flexible and independent, drivers often face intense competition for limited jobs, with no guarantee of steady income. They must also cover their own costs, including fuel, maintenance, and insurance, which significantly reduces their earnings, often to below minimum wage levels.

The broader system benefits companies by keeping labour cheap and easily replaceable, while drivers carry most of the financial risk. Despite legal challenges, South African law has yet to fully recognise or protect gig workers, leaving many Sixty60 drivers working long hours in difficult conditions, including bad weather, with limited support.

Many people questioned the ingredients and meal of the Sixty60 driver. Image: @eliel_banza

Source: TikTok

SA floods comments with support and jokes

These challenges are not taken for granted by Netizens who use their services, and the support in the comment section proved it, when it turned into a virtual appreciation wall. Users took to @eliel_banza's TikTok page to thank delivery drivers for braving harsh conditions so others can stay home comfortably, and others insisted they make up for it with bigger tips when they order during bad weather. Many viewers zoomed in on the driver’s homemade drink and dinner, while others noted how delivery drivers have become part of everyday life.

Watch the TikTok video below:

This is what Mzansi had to say:

Cher-kim Visser said:

"I hope you know how much we appreciate your drivers on those days. I try my best not to order on days with bad weather because I feel terrible for the drivers. Thank you 🙏"

Max Headroom_RSA joked:

"I remember not getting donuts with my order."

Chanté Kleinsmith 🍒 said:

"You have no idea how much we appreciate you, thank you for your service 🫶🏻"

B | The Neurospicy Story noted:

"Let’s revisit what you put in the pot… I need answers because I’m so confused."

lels 🤍🧸 said:

"Doughnuts with bread? Bathong wena Mr. D 😭😭😭"

OneDayAtATime shared:

"Be safe out on the road, Sir🙏🏻"

More Briefly News Stories on Checkers

A Checkers Sixty60 rider went viral after braving flooded Stellenbosch roads during a severe cold front, with South Africans praising his dedication and calling him a hero.

A South African woman went viral after sharing a budget-friendly Checkers deal on Magnum ice creams, prompting shoppers to rush in-store and online to grab the bargain.

A viral payslip claiming a Checkers Sixty60 driver earns over R7,000 a week sparked debate in Mzansi, with many questioning its accuracy and arguing the figures don’t reflect drivers’ real take-home pay after expenses.

Source: Briefly News