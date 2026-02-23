A delivery rider’s weekly earnings shared online sparked a nationwide debate about income and what counts as a good salary in South Africa

The figures showed a take-home pay that rivals many formal jobs, and raised questions about the real value of gig economy work

South Africans compared the rider’s income to national averages, with many surprised by how the numbers stack up

A Checkers Sixty60 bike driver’s weekly earnings have left many South Africans stunned after details of their payslip surfaced online.

South Africans are disputing a payslip that allegedly belongs to a Checker Sixty60 rider.

The figures were shared on Instagram by content creator Boni Xaba on 23 February 2026. They showed that the rider earned R7 243.49 in one week, with a net pay of R6 729.61 after deductions.

The payslip was dated 29 October 2023. It revealed that the rider would take home roughly R26 000 net per month with consistency.

How the numbers stack up in Mzansi

Services like Checkers Sixty60 rely on fast turnaround times and convenience. Riders are often paid a combination of base pay, incentives and tips. The flexibility attracts many young workers, especially in cities where formal employment is hard to secure.

According to recent data, South Africa’s average monthly earnings for formal and non-agricultural workers sit just above R29,000 gross. Many workers in retail, hospitality and entry-level jobs earn between R4,500 and R12,000 per month.

Against that backdrop, a delivery rider potentially clearing around R26 000 net per month stood out. Net income is what lands in the bank after tax and other deductions.

The nickname that stuck

These bike riders are often jokingly called Velaphi. The nickname comes from a beloved character 'Velaphi' in the classic South African sitcom Velaphi, who worked as a scooter messenger.

Mzansi shares their disbelief

Many South Africans disputed the numbers. Some cite that one can only rack up those numbers if they own the vehicles and bikes.

@jasonngwenya_999 wrote:

“I was an assistant manager at Shoprite, and this person earns more than me and it’s the same company.”

@the.real.synthesizer said:

“I don't buy this. Can one of the drivers confirm this?”

@clettamoagi noted:

“This is not true. It is the income of someone who owns the bike. 🙌 Similarly to those who own Uber cars, they make around 25k a month, but if you are just a driver, you will make way less.🙌”

@saintclair_afro said:

“Good for them and Checkers Sixty60 for paying them well. That’s over R24,000 a month. Not bad for a driver.”

@nondumiso_n commented:

“Velaphi's earn R34.00 per order and most bikes get 20 to 35 orders per day, it also uses less fuel. It's the car that you earn less from because the rate is the same.”

Checker Sixty60 bike rider on the road.

