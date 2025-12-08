A woman made others laugh after showing people that she went to fetch her Checkers Sixty60 grocery deliveries

The young lady caused a stir with a simple stroll, and she became a viral hit on TikTok

People were thoroughly amused by the video of the Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver and the hilariously dressed woman

A young lady posted a TikTok video of the way she surprised a Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver. The young lady went outside to fetch groceries in shoes that were the complete opposite of her home outfit.

A woman fetched her Checkers Sixty60 groceries in heels and went viral. Image: @nanidubula

Source: TikTok

The video of the young lady in the TikTok video received thousands of likes. People commented in stitches over the spectacle that the young lady put on.

In a TikTok video, a woman posted the moment she stepped out in high heels to collect her groceries. The Checkers Sixty60 deliveryman minded his business as she made her way to him. The man who was working in the yard was gawking after noticing the high-heeled shoes the woman was wearing.

CheckersSixty60 is South Africa's most popular grocery delivery app. Image: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

South Africa amused by women fetching groceries in heels

Many people felt that the lady put on a hilarious show in the post by @nanidubula for the delivery driver and a man working in the garden. Online users added their own jokes about the display that the woman made. Watch the video of the young lady going to fetch her groceries below:

Ntebo.Mo was amused by the woman:

"I love love love love people who use their free will 🥺♥️"

Paballo loved to see the woman's theatrics:

"Actually hell yeah!🫰🏾✨"

Foodbae Official shared how she uses her heels:

"I wear my highest heels to vacuum the house😹"

THOKOZANI gushed over the woman:

"My type of girl 🤭🤩😍"

user76493876365729 enjoyed the woman's dramatic video:

"Nna, I love stuff like this so much! Do it every day 😍"

rimmie shared her love for high heels:

"When I was 14, and I'd walk out in heels after bathing, I get you sis 💅"

Busi🦋 related to the woman's video:

"Yes, my babe😂❤ I love doing this randomly too."

Reinhard Moyo commented:

"No, because I love you and whatever is going on with you 😂😂"

heyayanda wrote:

"The man doing the garden definitely told his friends about what he saw here."

embermist 🌼 said:

"The opening in that gown and the wind .... together... they r paid actors 😭"

Sky shared how she randomly wears heels:

"I used to wear my heels around res bc when else will I get the opportunity? 😭🤣"

SUZAN MOGOTSI gushed over the lady:

"Honey this is your life story, and you are the main character 🤌🏾😍"

Other Briefly News about CheckersSixty60

People were touched to see Checkers delivery men who helped their colleague who was running out of fuel while on the highway.

CheckersSixty60 delivery driver received all the praise after a video captured them still working despite terrible weather.

South Africans were touched by a little boy who loves CheckersSixty60 drivers so much that he had a birthday party based on their aesthetic.

Source: Briefly News