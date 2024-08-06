“He Is Still His Hero”: Mom Throws Son Checkers Sixty-60 Themed Party After Delivery Guy’s Kindness
- A creative mom threw her son the birthday party of his dreams after meeting his hero
- The little one looks up to one of Checkers’ delivery guys, who he knows as “Oom Checkers”, his hero
- The stunning decorations at the party wowed netizens who wondered where they too, could purchase them if an occasion availed itself
A sweet mom from Port Elizabeth threw her son’s dream birthday.
The little one looks up to a Checkers delivery man that he aspires to be like.
Mom throws son Checkers Sixty-60 themed birthday party after delivery guy’s kindness
Children pick and choose their heroes every day. One day, it’s Spider-Man; the next, it’s the weather lady. A young boy from Port Elizabeth still admires a Checkers Sixty-60 delivery man that he requested his birthday party to be Checkers’ Sixty-60 themed.
The party was effortlessly beautiful, with party packets that looked like mini delivery packages, shopping baskets, a shopping experience, and a stunning backdrop.
The mom explained in her clip that:
“Remember this video of my son and his hero (Oom Checkers?) Well, his birthday party was last weekend, and he decided to do a Checkers 60/60 theme.”
She captioned her clip:
"@Checkers_Sixty60’s delivery guy is my little boy’s HERO! This is a dream come true for him. Thank you Checkers."
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to unique Checkers birthday party
Netizens loved the boy’s unique birthday decor and shared their thoughts in the comments:
@londynotlondon4 made a suggestion:
"Checkers better setup a bursary fund for this baby."
@Roxanne Hunter needs Checkers to reciprocate the energy:
"This is so cute! Checkers should hire your little man as mascot."
@Christelle Gouws wanted to see the sweet delivery guy:
"Was the Oom Checkers also invited, that would have been great?"
@KaylaKJ🐣held on to a melting heart:
@THIS FILLS MY HEART WITH SO MUCH JOY. What a beautiful friendship they have."
Takealot delivery guy feeds poor and gets gifted with motorbike
Briefly News also reported that a Takealot delivery guy, Nduduzo, was spotted earlier this month handing out food to a disadvantaged family begging in the streets. Nduduzo’s good deeds were witnessed by Maletsatsi Foundation’s Tiffini Hein and her 12-year-old daughter, Sophie-Mae Hein.
The mother-daughter duo was handing out blankets for people without homes when they met the hero.
