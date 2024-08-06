Global site navigation

“He Is Still His Hero”: Mom Throws Son Checkers Sixty-60 Themed Party After Delivery Guy’s Kindness
“He Is Still His Hero”: Mom Throws Son Checkers Sixty-60 Themed Party After Delivery Guy’s Kindness

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A creative mom threw her son the birthday party of his dreams after meeting his hero
  • The little one looks up to one of Checkers’ delivery guys, who he knows as “Oom Checkers”, his hero
  • The stunning decorations at the party wowed netizens who wondered where they too, could purchase them if an occasion availed itself

A sweet mom from Port Elizabeth threw her son’s dream birthday.

Boy honours Checkers on his birthday
A sweet boy honoured his hero on his birthday with a Checkers-themed party. Image:@littleboss_littlebaby
The little one looks up to a Checkers delivery man that he aspires to be like.

Mom throws son Checkers Sixty-60 themed birthday party after delivery guy’s kindness 

Children pick and choose their heroes every day. One day, it’s Spider-Man; the next, it’s the weather lady. A young boy from Port Elizabeth still admires a Checkers Sixty-60 delivery man that he requested his birthday party to be Checkers’ Sixty-60  themed.

The party was effortlessly beautiful, with party packets that looked like mini delivery packages, shopping baskets, a shopping experience, and a stunning backdrop.

The mom explained in  her clip that:

“Remember this video of my son and his hero (Oom Checkers?) Well, his birthday party was last weekend, and he decided to do a Checkers 60/60 theme.”

She captioned her clip:

"@Checkers_Sixty60’s delivery guy is my little boy’s HERO! This is a dream come true for him. Thank you Checkers."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to unique Checkers birthday party 

Netizens loved the boy’s unique birthday decor and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@londynotlondon4 made a suggestion:

"Checkers better setup a bursary fund for this baby."

@Roxanne Hunter needs Checkers to reciprocate the energy:

"This is so cute! Checkers should hire your little man as mascot."

@Christelle Gouws wanted to see the sweet delivery guy:

"Was the Oom Checkers also invited, that would have been great?"

@KaylaKJ🐣held on to a melting heart:

@THIS FILLS MY HEART WITH SO MUCH JOY. What a beautiful friendship they have."

Takealot delivery guy feeds poor and gets gifted with motorbike

Briefly News also reported that a Takealot delivery guy, Nduduzo, was spotted earlier this month handing out food to a disadvantaged family begging in the streets. Nduduzo’s good deeds were witnessed by Maletsatsi Foundation’s Tiffini Hein and her 12-year-old daughter, Sophie-Mae Hein.

The mother-daughter duo was handing out blankets for people without homes when they met the hero.

Source: Briefly News

