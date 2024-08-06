A creative mom threw her son the birthday party of his dreams after meeting his hero

A sweet mom from Port Elizabeth threw her son’s dream birthday.

A sweet boy honoured his hero on his birthday with a Checkers-themed party. Image:@littleboss_littlebaby

The little one looks up to a Checkers delivery man that he aspires to be like.

Mom throws son Checkers Sixty-60 themed birthday party after delivery guy’s kindness

Children pick and choose their heroes every day. One day, it’s Spider-Man; the next, it’s the weather lady. A young boy from Port Elizabeth still admires a Checkers Sixty-60 delivery man that he requested his birthday party to be Checkers’ Sixty-60 themed.

The party was effortlessly beautiful, with party packets that looked like mini delivery packages, shopping baskets, a shopping experience, and a stunning backdrop.

The mom explained in her clip that:

“Remember this video of my son and his hero (Oom Checkers?) Well, his birthday party was last weekend, and he decided to do a Checkers 60/60 theme.”

She captioned her clip:

"@Checkers_Sixty60’s delivery guy is my little boy’s HERO! This is a dream come true for him. Thank you Checkers."

Netizens react to unique Checkers birthday party

Netizens loved the boy’s unique birthday decor and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@londynotlondon4 made a suggestion:

"Checkers better setup a bursary fund for this baby."

@Roxanne Hunter needs Checkers to reciprocate the energy:

"This is so cute! Checkers should hire your little man as mascot."

@Christelle Gouws wanted to see the sweet delivery guy:

"Was the Oom Checkers also invited, that would have been great?"

@KaylaKJ🐣held on to a melting heart:

@THIS FILLS MY HEART WITH SO MUCH JOY. What a beautiful friendship they have."

