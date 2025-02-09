Three CheckersSixty60 delivery drivers helped each other while on the road after one of them nearly came to a stop

In a video, one of the delivery people who works for CheckersSixty60 ran into some trouble while on the job

Many people were touched after seeing the bond between the hardworking CheckersSixty60 delivery employees

Some Checkers60 drivers left people touched as they helped each other at work. Three delivery guys showed people how much they look out for each other while on the road.

A video of Checkers60 delivery guys helping each other while on the job moved South Africans. Image @charlesswart6 / TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video of the Checkers60 drivers being Good Samaritans received more than 3,000 likes on Facebook. Hundreds of people commented on the video showing the humanity of Checkers delivery workers.

2 Checkers60 drivers help employee in trouble

A video from TikTok by @charlesswart6 reposted on Facebook by Kakpraatkosniksi shows Checkers60 deliverymen assisting each other on the road. One of the delivery guys was on a main road when he ran out of fuel and his colleagues helped to propel him forward using their legs while driving with their deliveries. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

How much do Checkers Sixty60 drivers spend on fuel?

Briefly News reported that one Checkers deliveryperson shared their payslip which shows they made R6 000 per month. BusinessTech highlights that on average, the driver may earn R7 600 but they are expected to pay for their fuel (usually R3 200 per month) and motorbike rental costs which are R400 - R1600 per month leaving R2 800 for living expenses.

CheckersSixty60 drivers spend a significant amount of their paycheck on fuel costs. Image: TheGift777

Source: Getty Images

SA touched by helpful Checkers60 delivery workers

Many people were in awe of the camaraderie between the Checkers delivery employees. Online users gushed that the people who worked at CheckersSixty60 delivery had a tight bond. Peeps remarked on how heartwarming it was to see that the delivery men look out for each other while working around cities.

Givhi WekwaRusape commented:

"We leave no soldier behind."

Colette Fernandez wrote:

"The biggest biker gang in SA 🤣Brothers for life!"

Marisa Prinsloo gushed:

"Definition of teamwork!💯"

Magdeleen Moller exclaimed:

"Isn't this beautiful!! I always tip my drivers in cash so that I ensure they get the money."

Sharne Fergie Swart added:

"This is the cutest moment I have seen in a long time."

Monique Clifford commented:

"Good thinking riding behind them. Kept them safe."

Andre Sickle was unimpressed:

"I don't know if they drive blindfolded this lot or think they are driving alone in a bush, but the way they drive, one would swear they are alone on the roads and no other vehicles around them. A whole lot of Velaphis😁but at least they doing an honest day's work."

Shane Keith Daniels applauded:

"Humanity lives 🫂"

Gordon Wroe argued:

"Dangerous but awesome."

4 Briefly News stories about CheckersSixty60 drivers

A hardworking Checkers60 delivery man did not let bad weather get in the way of fulfilling a client's order.

One mother showed people that her child admires Checkers60 delivery drivers by throwing him a party themed around the workers.

People had a lot to say about a CheckersSixty60 delivery person who had an unusual destination for his delivery.

Online users were amused by a video of a Checkers delivery guy who chose a special route while delivering groceries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News