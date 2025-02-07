Manzsi Woman Heartbroken by R900 Nails, Shows Off Results, SA Reacts: “I’m Judging You”
One woman took to social media to express her heartbreak after spending a whopping R900 on her nails, only to be left disappointed by the results.
Woman pained by R900 nails
The young hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @asiphemngomeni went on to show off her nails.
While taking to her TikTok caption she explained how she thought the R900 price tag would guarantee a professional, long-lasting set of nails. However, that was not the case as she expressed the following while venting out her frustrations on the platform.
"I blame my self honestly for betraying my nail tech kodwa nina eGoli niyadlala ngath," she wrote.
People in Mzansi were shocked and the video went on to become a hit clocking loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Prices of nails in South Africa
The cost of a whole set of acrylics depends on the salon you visit or work at, the level of expertise of the nail technicians, and the atmosphere. A complete set of acrylics alone often costs between R250 and R400 at the average level.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi chimes in on the hun's R900 nails
South Africans were stunned as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the lady's R900 nails.
Sesh Ayliff Rala said:
"R900? Plain set to me is R250 I need to relocate Yho."
NaMahlangu added:
"Guys my plain set is R70 and all my nails look fire."
N_ommie wrote:
"Kodwa nawe oe I’m judging you. R900?"
KaJama commented:
"Go back sisi - go back and ask them to fix. R900 is too much to leave unsatisfied."
User expressed:
"So expensive that's about r200 to R250."
SA women proudly flex their stunning nails
- Briefly News previously reported that one young lady had quite the experience with her nail tech and took to TikTok to show off the final results.
- One young lady tried flexing her nails for the world to see, and her hand almost became a meal for a dog.
- A lady wanted a gorgeous set of nails for her graduation ceremony and she showed it off in a video.
