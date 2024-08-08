A babe unveiled the nails she did for R200, and the results left South Africans in laughter

The TikTok video gained massive attention online, gearing loads of views, likes and comments

Mzansi netizens reacted to the hun's clip as they took to the comments section to crack jokes

One young lady had quite the experience with her nail tech and took to TikTok to show off the final results.

A lady unveiled her nails in a TikTok video, and the results left SA in stitches. Image: @ka_matshane2.

Source: TikTok

Woman does nails, R200, results send SA in laughter

TikTok user @ka_matshane2 was not impressed with the work of her nail tech. The young lady opted for a pink colour but was left horrified.

@ka_matshane2 unveiled the final results of her nails and boy, it was not giving. The hun's clip left many people in laughter. The footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes, and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi pokes fun at the woman's nails

The babe's nails amused South Africans, who flocked to the comments section to crack jokes, while some simply laughed it off.

Akesibonge said

"Ama tombstone."

KaMadondo was shocked by the lady's nails, adding:

"Yhooooo."

Use@ mama kea inquired

"Did you pay."

@Boi commented:

"I'm beginner but this nooo ways."

Joeman shared:

"Cheap price, my friend, don't worry."

Tumiey Hun added:

"I wouldn't pay yerrrr!"

LesediLumk wrote:

"The audacity to charge R200 while they can’t do the work."

Woman shows off her nails and nearly gets bitten by a dog in a video

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady tried flexing her nails for the world to see, and her hand almost became a meal for a dog.

TikTok user @robyn_rosseau unveiled her new set of nails in a video that made rounds on social media. The young lady was in the car as she placed her hands out of the window. Surprisingly, a dog almost bit her hand off, and her reaction was priceless.

