A young woman did not miss her nail appointment despite having a rough night prior to it

The lady was captured in a TikTok video hilariously sleepy as her nail technician was busy dolling her up

The online community reacted to the clip, with many staining her for making it to the appointment

A young lady hilariously honoured her nail appointment even in her tired state. Images: @thabi_tsolo

Source: TikTok

A woman honoured her nail appointment despite having not been up to it. Netizens were impressed.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @godslight__nails22, the young lady is sitting in front of the nail technician, she is hilariously tired. The gentleman continued with his duty and did the lady's nails to the best of his ability.

He woke the pretty woman, teasing her of having a tough night knowing very well that she needed to attend the appointment. In the comments, the lady in question hilariously said she could explain.

Woman honours nail appointment as tired as she was

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the woman's dedication

The video raked over 50k likes, with many online users commending the lady for honouring her appointment.

@Thabi Tsolo. wrote:

"Guys I can explain.😭😭"

@Kamogelo Matlala laughed:

"At least she showed up 😂😂."

@nellymayoyo could relate:

"Rethabile is me, I am Rethabile... I remember I was did my set drunk, only to woke up next morning with new set 😭😂😂😂, how idk but I was in love with my nails next morning 🥰."

@BotleBeautyBar said:

"Love her for showing up still😂😂😂♥️♥️♥️."

@ThandoMzi wrote:

"Her dedication is unmatched 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Rev commented:

"The beauty on her🥰🥰🥰🥰forget about the sleeping part, she's beautiful🥰🥰🥰🥰."

@Mibongo Marwede said:

"Lol this reminds me of when I got so lit at my nail tech😭 the next morning I woke up with a new set … a win is a win."

Nail technician charges arm and leg

In another story, Briefly News reported about a nail technician who charged over R3k for a set of nails.

TikTok user @thenailboxbysamantha is a talented nail tech from Johannesburg who clearly only services the wealthy. Sis dropped a video showing off some of her impressive work and what she charges for these showstoppers. The prices got netizens choking on their spit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News