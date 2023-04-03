One Mzansi nail tech is getting recycling savvy by making nails out of old plastic bottles

TikTok user @nails_by_mgg showed off her work as well as her amazing innovation

People clapped for the woman and claimed that she was pioneering planet-friendly claws in SA

People are all about being planet friendly, however, it is not always easy. This Mzansi nail tech got recycle-savvy with plastic Fanta bottles, turning them into lush claws.

TikTok user @nails_by_mgg showed off her work and how she used Fanta bottles to create it. Image: TikTok / @nails_by_mgg

The beauty industry is, unfortunately, one of the industries that are harshest on our planet and animals. So, when you see beauticians doing something for the earth, it is to be admired.

TikTok video shows how nail tech turns plastic waste into fabulous nails

A Mzansi nail tech that goes by the TikTok handle @nails_by_mgg shared a video sharing her secret. The good sis spends time cutting up old plastic Fanta bottles to make bases for nails.

Sharing the video, the babe showed off the amazing nails she could create using plastic waste. Take a look:

Mzansi loves the planet-friendly invention and claims it is the way forward

Yes, this is what we like to see. Recycling is cool, and people made it clear in the comments that this woman’s work is on point!

Read some of the hype:

@Stasia said:

"It’s about time we stop patronising everything we see in the market!!! This is so amazing!!"

@Gladys Okiria said:

"The best way to save the planet."

@SHAWN said:

"Guys, I am using toilet rolls as blankets. The creativity is on another level."

@@KC fresh said:

If Fanta plastic bottles start getting scarce, I will hold you! Nice work out there."

@user6639839717042 said:

"You should have patented the idea. It's super awesome."

