A young woman in Sedibeng has opened a guest house at Palm Springs Shopping Centre

Peeps were impressed by having a place to stay in the ekasi and wanted to know the cost of staying there for a night

The business owner said the guest house now has all the rooms completed, and it's fully operational

Sedibeng lady opens accommodation in the township.

Kasipreneur @that_althea has gone viral on TikTok after she posted a video of her new business venture.

The post went viral on TikTok and had close to half a million views and more than 15 000 likes.

The young entrepreneur had to drop out of university and did not know her next move. She was studying hospitality management at the University of Johannesburg.

The ekasi accommodation piqued viewers' interest after the young woman opened a fully operational guest house in Sedibeng, Vaal.

In the post, the lady showed how hard she worked to get her low-cost house up and running

@that_althea said:

"It got so real as you will see. The rooms are fully operational now. Guesthouse is live."

Peeps impressed by young woman's innovative idea

A young girl's business idea has set Mzansi into a frenzy. People are impressed with her creative business idea.

Here are some of the comments:

@Dynamite said:

"Talking does not work "just do it". May God bless your business and may you get many guest houses (thats how u start)."

@AprilAyanda commented:

"I am so invested in the transformation."

@Yezi1301 said:

"Love and care for the little that you have, and cleanliness is next to God. Keep your head up, love. See how far you will go."

@Lelo commented:

"May I please see the paint you used."

@Iam.YangaB said:

"Queen, I see you."

