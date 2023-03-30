A lady from Queenstown shared pictures of her house on social media, and netizens were here for it

The beautiful lady from the Eastern Cape showed off her shack and how she made the small space look cosy

Social media users who saw the post were impressed by how much furniture she could fit into the small place

A young lady shows off a fully furnished crib.

Source: Facebook

from Queenstown, Eastern Cape, shared photos of her brand new shack, a house built out of zinc. Mbolompo posted on the Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen, and social media users were here for it.

The small space fits in a fridge, cupboards, a fully equipped kitchen, a bed, a washing machine and a couch. The colour of choice was red and white. The young woman was proud to show her hard work.

She said:

"Mkhukhu first time posting."

Here are some other photos of her crib:

The fully fitted kitchen with white cupboards and red handles.

Source: Facebook

A side view of the sofa, washing machine and bedroom cupboards.

Source: Facebook

Mzansi applauds young women for independence.

People were impressed by how much she could do with her small space. Some even asked her to plug them on where she got her furniture from.

Here are some of the comments:

Princess Miah said:

"Where did you get boards?

Thuli Mathulisi Maphanga Makua said:

"Love it."

Rose Mahlangu commented:

"Absolutely gorgeous."

Tinyiko Mtseki commented:

"Love it."

Nothemba Mehlomakhulu said:

"Wooow."

Divino Mbaa commented:

"Lovely."

Divino Mbaa said:

Absoulutely Lovely!!

Some also offered some DIY tips:

Namzozo Zozo said:

"Electric cords must be on the side of things, not in front. Those big ones hang up in the cupboard."

