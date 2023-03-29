21-year-old woman shares her newly decorated open-plan unit showcasing her fully furnished home

Simamkele Manyama shared the post and could not contain her excitement, citing her age and how much she had achieved

Peeps across South Africa celebrated her success, with a few giving her tips on what she should do to make it cosier

Woman celebrates newly decorated house.

Source: Facebook

At just 21 years old, Simamkele Manyama has flexed big time by sharing a post on Facebook about her fully furnished open-plan apartment.

The Cape Town-based lady shared her fantastic news in a post on the Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

In the photos shared on the platform, you can see the independent young woman paid attention to detail, with white and grey being her colour of choice. The coffee table featured two new cactus plants as an added touch.

In the post, she said:

"I’m trying bakithi, umzi we 21 year old."

Here are the pictures:

The TV lounge.

Source: Facebook

The bedroom features a grey headboard.

Source: Facebook

The kitchen features a fridge and other kitchen utensils.

Source: Facebook

Mzansi applauds young woman for decking out her living space

People were impressed by the young lady's decor skills. Some asked her where she got her furniture, while others advised her to move things around for more space.

See the comments below:

Sasa Mthembu said:

"For 21 yrs kodwa."

Nomboniso Choima Dalasa commented:

"Beautiful , beautiful "

Kgotso KayGee

"Love it, visits nyana."

Wagesh Thaps Wonder said:

"It's the bag, for me, on the wall."

Nicole Makgotso Riba commented:

"It shows growth girl, keep it up."

Tsholofabulous Faith said:

"Love this! I'm inspired."

Some peeps shared some DIY tips:

George Moleleki said:

"Buy double side tape and hang the mirror on the wall."

