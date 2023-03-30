Alexis Carey, born with albinism, has gone viral on social media after showcasing a how-to-do tutorial for her afro

Award-winning musician Lizzo commented on her post with a heart eyes emoji, giving her approval for her fabulous hairstyles

Peeps from across the world celebrated how beautiful she looked in her afro and also commended her for knowing how to do a Bantu knots

You know you must be gone viral on TikTok if award-winning musician Lizzo comments on your post. That was the case for Alexis Carey, who stays in Florida, USA.

The model shared a hair tutorial on how she gets the ultimate afro, and the video is sitting with over 6.5 million views.

Carey is known for rocking her blonde afro.

The 23-year-old living with albinism rocked the hairstyle. Alexis is widely known for rocking a blonde afro, and peeps are here for it.

Peeps worldwide celebrate rare beauty

Netizens were here for the gorgeous look. Many users said a doll out in the market should look like her. But, at the same time, others praised her for embracing her superpower.

Here are some of the comments:

@lizzo said:

"Love."

@Brian Nunez commented:

"Is it me, or does she give Marilyn Monroe vibes?"

@Nikita said:

"She looks so soft and pretty."

@cat commented:

"The bantu knots look so pretty on you, omgg."

@amber said:

"This might not make sense. I'm not good at explaining things but you look like the human version of gold. You're so pretty."

@Amina commented:

"Aww, I have two albino sisters so I love coming across other albinos. You are beautiful."

@ThatOneMemberOfTheDregs said:

"You are literally the most gorgeous person I've ever seen."

@Pain Real said:

"You are the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen."

