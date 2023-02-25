A gorgeous woman put on a hot fashion show for her fiancé that grabbed people's attention online

She asked him to choose a dress she should wear for their date night and all her options were beautiful

The video of the couple with albinism served relationship goals for many, and the fire clip went viral

One woman got praised by Mzansi for her beauty and amazing physique when they saw her in a clip posted by @bhelekazi_sihle. She flaunted her curves in different body-hugging dresses as she paraded in front of her fiancé.

The lovely lovebirds were headed to a dinner date and the woman wanted the man's input on what she should wear.

Couple with albinism skin condition post viral TikTok

The albino couple's video gathered over 400 000 views on TikTok from people who admired their relationship. People said their love for each other was evident and their flirtiness made them smile hard.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok reactions to the beautiful albino couple's video

A lot of Mzansi people preferred the red dress on the woman and commented that it looked beautiful on her skin.

@nikkimapakishah said:

"Wow, what a beautiful couple."

@mama_dee.dee asked:

"Plug for the red dress doll? Any way you look super beautiful."

@beulah_muthelo stated:

"That red dress compliments her skin so well. My favourite. "

@shalom03 posted:

"Gosh, I love your skin you look good in everything."

@samanthawright1231 commented:

"The red one fits you perfectly absolutely beautiful."

@divinebossladydee wrote:

"Beautiful couple, definitely loving the red dress, it fits you well.❤️❤️"

@darlabrown00 said:

"I love this song, and yall are so beautiful."

@samantha.derrick added:

"Beautiful, the red is fire on you."

