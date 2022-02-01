Rachel Kolisi and her lovely kids made their way to Durban recently to show their support for Siya at the Shark Tank

To celebrate the awesome time she had, Rachel shared a series of images of the rugby match and some home activities on Instagram

Social media users who love "keeping up with the Kolisis" shared some supportive messages with the stunning businesswoman

Rachel Kolisi shared a few adorable snaps of herself and her family supporting hubby Siya Kolisi recently. It seems the fam made their way to Durban to support Siya as he represented the Cell C Sharks.

Rachel's caption revealed that it was the first time they attended a match at the Shark Tank. She said it was great to be back in a stadium that had a crowd. The businesswoman and mother shared a few snaps of Siya and the kids getting some food ready. She wrote:

"First time at the Shark Tank and we LOVED it! So great to be in a stadium with crowds again!! Also, a weekend photo dump before we get stuck into a new week! Thank you @sharksrugby for being so welcoming and making it so special!"

Her post gained a massive 6 400 likes:

Social media users are living for the Kolisi family fun

@simonethiel14 said:

"You guys are such a great family. I just love seeing you guys. You are so strong together. Please never let yourself be separated. Warm greetings from Germany. Stay strong and healthy."

@traceygawler shared:

"So precious. Welcome to KZN, special family."

@sphiwo.mchunu jokingly wrote:

"Man had to use a whole tray of eggs for breakfast. Big family."

@otim1980 also shared a joke:

"@siyakolisi Bro leave some eggs for everyone else."

@kat_clarissa_coetzee commented:

"That house is a vibe!!"

Rachel Kolisi shed tear as Siya’s little brother Liyema starts matric: #ProudMomMoment

In more Kolisi news, Briefly News previously reported that Rachel and Siya Kolisi stepped up for Siya’s two younger siblings after their mother passed away. Taking on a mother/sister-in-law role, Rachel feels a sense of motherly love for them.

Siya’s little brother Liyema started his first day of matric and Rachel was overcome with emotion. It honestly feels like just yesterday that he started high school and Rachel does not know where the time has gone.

Taking to social media with a lump in her throat and tears streaming down her face, Rachel wished Liyema the best year ahead, letting the world know just how proud she is of him. She shared some special pictures along with a caption that is sure to give you a case of the feels.

Source: Briefly News