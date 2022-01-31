Rachel Kolisi feels a great responsibility to Siya’s younger siblings and takes her mothering role very seriously

Dropping Siya’s little brother Liyema off to start his first day of matric, Rachel was overcome with emotion as she cannot believe this day has arrived

People praised Rachel for being such a good mother figure after reading her heart-warming post about Liyema

Rachel and Siya Kolisi stepped up for Siya’s two younger siblings after their mother passed away. Taking on a mother/sister-in-law role, Rachel feels a sense of motherly love for them.

Rachel Kolisi cannot believe that Siya’s little brother Liyema is a whole matric pupil this year. Image: Instagram / rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya’s little brother Liyema started his first day of matric and Rachel was overcome with emotion. It honestly feels like just yesterday that he started high school and Rachel does not know where the time has gone.

Taking to social media with a lump in her throat and tears streaming down her face, Rachel wished Liyema the best year ahead, letting the world know just how proud she is of him.

Rachel shared some special pictures along with a caption that is sure to give you a case of the feels. She is such a wonderful woman!

“A couple of weeks ago, Liyema and I were running around getting him prepped for MATRIC, I had a lump in my throat, basically the whole time (I eventually burst into tears after dropping him at the airport), it literally felt like yesterday we were running around Gqeberha getting him ready for Grade 8…”

Mzansi reacts to Rachel’s motherly love and beautiful post

The people of Mzansi love the way Rachel has taken on this family without question. Treating these children as if they are her own has given people mad respect for Mrs Kolisi.

Social media users flocked to the comment section to commend Rachel on her role and to wish Liyema the best year as he closes his schooling chapter.

Take a look at some of the comments

@bongie_polo said:

“You have done an incredible job #proudmom... But 63840 books.”

@bytjie.malan said:

"All the best for your last school year, make the most of it #liyema.”

@fungaimunangwa said:

“That's wonderful! May God bless you so much.”

@yoli__mbane20 said:

“What a super mom you are ❤️”

@nelisajonga said:

“Such a heartwarming post. Congratulations to you both! ❤️”

Rachel Kolisi shared pics with her daughters showing peeps exactly how summer days should be done

In related news… Briefly News previously reported that the Kolisi family had everyone wishing for a summer holiday. Rachel Kolisi and her two daughters, Liphelo and Keziah, spent the day at the pool yesterday, showing Mzansi exactly how to welcome the warm weather.

Rachel Kolisi has been spending a lot of time with the kids during Siya's busy rugby season. IOL reports that the loving mom says that saying goodbye to her hubby never gets easier.

While she and the kids navigate moving provinces, keeping up with homework and rugby games, Rachel has been sharing some precious moments with followers on Instagram.

