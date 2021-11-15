The Kolisi family is easily one of Mzansi's favourite famous families and the number of likes their posts rake in is proof

Rachel and Siya Kolisi are raising four kids together, two of which are biologically theirs and two of which are Siya's teenage siblings

Rachel adores spending time with the kids and her followers live for the content, their latest pool day post has peeps wishing to ditch the desk for a swim

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Kolisi family has everyone wishing for a summer holiday. Rachel Kolisi and her two daughters Liphelo and Keziah spent the day at the pool yesterday, showing Mzansi exactly how to welcome the warm weather.

Rachel Kolisi and her daughters enjoyed the perfect pool day. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi has been spending a lot of time with the kids during Siya's busy rugby season. IOL reports that the loving mom says that saying goodbye to her hubby never gets easier. While she and the kids navigate moving provinces, keeping up with homework and rugby games, Rachel has been sharing some precious moments with followers on Instagram.

Rachel's posts range from the deepest levels of emotions to belly-aching laughs. Her super honest mom posts are what makes her so relatable. Mrs Kolisi's recent weekend pool day post had followers feeling like they need a dip in the pool.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Stay Real”: Rachel shares snaps of herself and Siya Kolisi pulling funny faces in viral pics

Briefly News reported that it’s all fun and happiness in the Kolisi household as Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel, shared pictures. The images tell a story of love and delight as the bulky player is seen having fun with his wife.

The pictures sparked reactions from many social media users and Briefly News is naturally attracted to the viral snaps. Kolisi is seen showing a funny face as she joked with his lovely wife. Taking a look at the reactions, many people feel the couple also deserves a lighter moment as a family.

Some people are now urging the lovely couple to stay real and in love because they are a perfect example of a united family. Rachel wrote on Instagram.

“Short. But sweet.”

Source: Briefly.co.za